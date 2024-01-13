en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

DZ Bank Forecasts Over 50% Decline in German Farms by 2040 Amidst Farmer Protests

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
DZ Bank Forecasts Over 50% Decline in German Farms by 2040 Amidst Farmer Protests

Frankfurt-based DZ Bank has unveiled a forecast that paints a grim picture of Germany’s agricultural sector. In a recent analysis, the bank predicts a staggering reduction of farms in the country, with numbers expected to dwindle from the current 256,000 to roughly 100,000 by 2040. This decline represents more than a 50% drop within the next two decades, and is largely attributed to increasing cost pressures.

Consolidation Driven by Cost Pressures

Small-scale farms are finding it harder to survive in an increasingly competitive environment. Factors forcing this consolidation include heightened standards for environmental protection and animal welfare, and more stringent business management requirements. Additionally, a shortage of skilled labor coupled with unresolved succession issues in family-owned farms exacerbates the problem.

Shift Towards Larger, Industrial Farms

As the number of farms declines, the average farm size is projected to more than double from 64.8 hectares to 160 hectares. This expected shift indicates a move towards larger, capital-intensive farms that are equipped with modern technology. Despite the overall trend, DZ Bank notes that opportunities may still arise in the sector through organic farming and other specialized agricultural practices.

Farmer Protests Highlight Challenges

The long-term trend of declining farm numbers is not a new phenomenon. In 1949, Germany had approximately 1.8 million farms. However, recent protests by German farmers against cuts in diesel fuel subsidies have brought their financial struggles into sharp focus. Despite agriculture’s diminished contribution to Germany’s export-oriented economy, farmers argue that their work is essential for maintaining the country’s domestic food supply. They have demonstrated their discontent by blocking major roadways with tractors in protest of the subsidy reductions.

0
Agriculture Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
18 mins ago
BioUrja Group Divests RiverCrest Power Holdings to Six One Commodities
Global logistics solutions provider for the energy, agricultural, and metals commodities sectors, BioUrja Group, recently announced the sale of its subsidiary, RiverCrest Power Holdings LLC, to Six One Commodities LLC (61C). The sale signifies a strategic move, aiming to combine the unique strengths of both companies and fortify RiverCrest’s market presence, as well as its
BioUrja Group Divests RiverCrest Power Holdings to Six One Commodities
Rep. Jerry Nadler Advocates for Illegal Immigrants in U.S. Agriculture
1 hour ago
Rep. Jerry Nadler Advocates for Illegal Immigrants in U.S. Agriculture
Nigeria Approves Commercial Release of Transgenic Maize Varieties
1 hour ago
Nigeria Approves Commercial Release of Transgenic Maize Varieties
Kashmir Residents Pray for Rain Amidst Prolonged Dry Spell
24 mins ago
Kashmir Residents Pray for Rain Amidst Prolonged Dry Spell
Rep. Jerry Nadler Sparks Conversation with Comments on Illegal Immigrant Labor
52 mins ago
Rep. Jerry Nadler Sparks Conversation with Comments on Illegal Immigrant Labor
Tasmanian Enterprise X-Hemp Trailblazes with Sustainable Hempcrete
1 hour ago
Tasmanian Enterprise X-Hemp Trailblazes with Sustainable Hempcrete
Latest Headlines
World News
El Nakla: A Palestinian Scot's Struggle Amidst UK's Resettlement Policies
7 seconds
El Nakla: A Palestinian Scot's Struggle Amidst UK's Resettlement Policies
Keenon Cole's Record-Breaking Performance in Division I Basketball
18 seconds
Keenon Cole's Record-Breaking Performance in Division I Basketball
Lincoln County Board Meeting: What to Expect from the Rescheduled Session
1 min
Lincoln County Board Meeting: What to Expect from the Rescheduled Session
Adult Day Centers in Ohio: A Lifeline for the Elderly and Their Caregivers
3 mins
Adult Day Centers in Ohio: A Lifeline for the Elderly and Their Caregivers
Shaquille O'Neal vs Jusuf Nurkic: A Clash of Basketball Philosophies
3 mins
Shaquille O'Neal vs Jusuf Nurkic: A Clash of Basketball Philosophies
Michael Lohan Battles Cancer: An Unseen Fight Behind the Entertainment Veil
3 mins
Michael Lohan Battles Cancer: An Unseen Fight Behind the Entertainment Veil
Pete Carroll's Tenure as Seahawks' Head Coach Ends Amidst Disagreements
4 mins
Pete Carroll's Tenure as Seahawks' Head Coach Ends Amidst Disagreements
Unprecedented Shifts Proposed in British Royal Hierarchy Amid Prince Andrew Scandal
4 mins
Unprecedented Shifts Proposed in British Royal Hierarchy Amid Prince Andrew Scandal
Mexican President Announces Plans for Constitutional Reforms
4 mins
Mexican President Announces Plans for Constitutional Reforms
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app