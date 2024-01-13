DZ Bank Forecasts Over 50% Decline in German Farms by 2040 Amidst Farmer Protests

Frankfurt-based DZ Bank has unveiled a forecast that paints a grim picture of Germany’s agricultural sector. In a recent analysis, the bank predicts a staggering reduction of farms in the country, with numbers expected to dwindle from the current 256,000 to roughly 100,000 by 2040. This decline represents more than a 50% drop within the next two decades, and is largely attributed to increasing cost pressures.

Consolidation Driven by Cost Pressures

Small-scale farms are finding it harder to survive in an increasingly competitive environment. Factors forcing this consolidation include heightened standards for environmental protection and animal welfare, and more stringent business management requirements. Additionally, a shortage of skilled labor coupled with unresolved succession issues in family-owned farms exacerbates the problem.

Shift Towards Larger, Industrial Farms

As the number of farms declines, the average farm size is projected to more than double from 64.8 hectares to 160 hectares. This expected shift indicates a move towards larger, capital-intensive farms that are equipped with modern technology. Despite the overall trend, DZ Bank notes that opportunities may still arise in the sector through organic farming and other specialized agricultural practices.

Farmer Protests Highlight Challenges

The long-term trend of declining farm numbers is not a new phenomenon. In 1949, Germany had approximately 1.8 million farms. However, recent protests by German farmers against cuts in diesel fuel subsidies have brought their financial struggles into sharp focus. Despite agriculture’s diminished contribution to Germany’s export-oriented economy, farmers argue that their work is essential for maintaining the country’s domestic food supply. They have demonstrated their discontent by blocking major roadways with tractors in protest of the subsidy reductions.