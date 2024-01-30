Dyn Media Inks Two-Year Deal with World Table Tennis to Stream Top Competitions

Dyn Media, a prominent German sports streaming platform, has successfully inked a two-year contract with World Table Tennis (WTT), marking a crucial milestone in its journey to become the leading platform for WTT competitions in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. This comprehensive deal will not only bolster the platform's diverse sports coverage but will also serve as an impetus for elevating the profile of table tennis in these regions.

Revolutionising Table Tennis Broadcasting

With this landmark agreement, Dyn Media has secured exclusive streaming rights to a multitude of WTT competitions, including the coveted ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championship Finals. As part of the deal, the platform will broadcast all WTT Grand Smashes, WTT Champions, WTT Finals, and the ITTF World Championships Finals—a move anticipated to transform conventional broadcasting of the sport.

A Mutual Endeavour for Growth

This strategic alliance signifies a mutual endeavour between both parties to elevate the sport's profile in the region. WTT acknowledges the potential of this partnership to bring the sport closer to its fans, while Dyn Media is set to provide an unparalleled viewing experience to table tennis enthusiasts. The partnership commences with the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championship Finals in Busan, South Korea, from February 16 to 25, promising an exciting start to this collaboration.

Dyn Media's Expanding Sports Portfolio

Since its launch in August, Dyn Media has been on a relentless pursuit to diversify its sports portfolio. The platform had recently expanded its sports coverage through a sub-licensing deal with SportA for the EHF European Handball Championship. The latest partnership with WTT further cements Dyn Media's commitment to catering to a wide range of sports aficionados. As Dyn Media continues to innovate in its offerings, it is poised to redefine the sports streaming landscape in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.