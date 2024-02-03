Discover Airlines' Pilots Ready for 48-Hour Strike Amid Transport Sector Unrest

The pilots of Discover, a Lufthansa subsidiary, are primed for a 48-hour strike commencing from Monday, as declared by their union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC). The decision has sprung from a series of recent labor protests, including last week’s pilot and air steward strike, and a brief halt before Christmas. The union, representing 9,600 pilots in Germany, is advocating for a structured salary scale and set conditions for flight and rest times. Discover Airlines, previously known as Eurowings Discover, headquartered in Frankfurt, manages a fleet of 24 aircraft on various routes to tourist destinations, and employs 2,000 people.

Strike Amidst Transport Sector Unrest

The airline industry is not insulated from labor disputes; Germany is witnessing extensive social unrest in the transport sector with public transport workers, airport security staff, and train drivers also participating in strikes. The Verdi union has hinted that a strike affecting the entire Lufthansa group is probable, as wage negotiations have reached a deadlock.

The Strike: A Last Resort

The pilots accuse the management of refusing to respect collective agreements. This strike is the third in a row, following warning strikes and a full-day strike. With the management’s approach to negotiations seen as a failure, the strike is deployed as a last resort. The strike has triggered flight cancellations and disruptions, impacting the airline’s operations.

Beyond Discover Airlines

This conflict is part of a wider unrest in the transport sector, with ongoing negotiations with various employee groups in different Group companies, including flight attendants and ground staff at Lufthansa. Passengers are likely to face cancellations and delays as the union fights for a first collective labor agreement at the airline. The company's insistence on concluding a social partnership charter prior to a collective labor agreement, which the union views as a massive restriction to the right to strike, has led to the failure of negotiations. The renewed strike notice is being used as a last resort in view of the lack of progress in negotiations.