DHK New Year's Reception 2024: A Spotlight on Economic Outlook and Innovation

The DHK New Year's Reception 2024, held in Graz, Austria, was a gathering of influential figures from Styrian politics and business, fostering insightful conversations on the economic landscape of Germany, Austria, and Europe. High-profile attendees included Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Federal Minister Susanne Raab, and former CEO of Andritz AG Wolfgang Leitner, amongst others.

Clemens Fuest's Keynote Address

Clemens Fuest, President of the ifo Institute in Munich, delivered a compelling keynote speech. Fuest highlighted innovation and healthcare as key growth sectors, challenging the traditional belief that industrial growth is the sole driver of economic expansion. He offered a fresh perspective on the economic strengths of Germany and Austria as 'hidden champions' in various sectors.

Addressing Challenges and Opportunities

Fuest also addressed critical issues such as demographic challenges, labor shortages, bureaucracy, and taxation, providing a comprehensive view of the economic landscape. The discussions during the evening also revolved around German and Austrian economic policies, subsidies, and energy pricing. Fuest didn't shy away from criticizing Germany's subsidized industrial electricity prices, cautioning against the potential negative impacts of such incentives.

Germany's International Stance

The German Ambassador to Austria, Vito Cecere, also spoke, focusing on Germany's international stance. He expressed firm support for Ukraine and the country's relationship with Israel, commending the climate-friendly initiatives of Styrian companies.

Concluding Remarks

The evening concluded with a message from Joachim Sch"onbeck, CEO of Andritz AG. He encouraged attendees to view the current crisis as an opportunity for positive change and growth, reinforcing the overall event's emphasis on innovation and adaptability.