DEMIRE AG Announces Significant Leasing Agreements in Eschborn and Freiburg

In a significant development, DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG, a leading commercial real estate company in Germany, has announced substantial leasing agreements as 2023 draws to a close. These agreements underscore the company’s strategic focus on robust and sustainable tenant relationships.

Extended Lease in Eschborn

In Eschborn, DEMIRE successfully extended its lease agreement with the Institute for Federal Real Estate (BImA) for approximately 18,900 square meters of office space for an additional five years. The property, constructed in the 1970s and subsequently refurbished, is occupied by the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA). This extension not only reinforces DEMIRE’s footprint in the area but demonstrates its commitment to building lasting relationships with its tenants.

Expansion in Freiburg

DEMIRE also bolstered its presence in Freiburg by expanding its rental agreements with the district of Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald. The agreement now covers approximately 9,100 square meters, an increase that includes an extension of an existing lease for about 4,400 square meters, and an additional lease of roughly 4,700 square meters for eleven years. The property, a heritage building from the 1970s formerly owned by Telekom, is exclusively leased to public sector entities. This expansion, like the lease extension in Eschborn, aligns with DEMIRE’s strategic focus on long-term tenant relationships.

Impact on DEMIRE’s Portfolio

With these agreements, the contractual rent from public administration bodies now constitutes roughly 18% of DEMIRE’s total rental income. This makes the public sector the real estate company’s most significant tenant group. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG, known for its focus on acquiring and managing commercial properties in mid-sized German cities and locations near metropolitan areas, has a portfolio that includes 60 properties amounting to about 0.861 million square meters. The market value of its portfolio was approximately EUR 1.4 billion as of 30 September 2023.