en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

DEMIRE AG Announces Significant Leasing Agreements in Eschborn and Freiburg

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
DEMIRE AG Announces Significant Leasing Agreements in Eschborn and Freiburg

In a significant development, DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG, a leading commercial real estate company in Germany, has announced substantial leasing agreements as 2023 draws to a close. These agreements underscore the company’s strategic focus on robust and sustainable tenant relationships.

Extended Lease in Eschborn

In Eschborn, DEMIRE successfully extended its lease agreement with the Institute for Federal Real Estate (BImA) for approximately 18,900 square meters of office space for an additional five years. The property, constructed in the 1970s and subsequently refurbished, is occupied by the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA). This extension not only reinforces DEMIRE’s footprint in the area but demonstrates its commitment to building lasting relationships with its tenants.

Expansion in Freiburg

DEMIRE also bolstered its presence in Freiburg by expanding its rental agreements with the district of Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald. The agreement now covers approximately 9,100 square meters, an increase that includes an extension of an existing lease for about 4,400 square meters, and an additional lease of roughly 4,700 square meters for eleven years. The property, a heritage building from the 1970s formerly owned by Telekom, is exclusively leased to public sector entities. This expansion, like the lease extension in Eschborn, aligns with DEMIRE’s strategic focus on long-term tenant relationships.

Impact on DEMIRE’s Portfolio

With these agreements, the contractual rent from public administration bodies now constitutes roughly 18% of DEMIRE’s total rental income. This makes the public sector the real estate company’s most significant tenant group. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG, known for its focus on acquiring and managing commercial properties in mid-sized German cities and locations near metropolitan areas, has a portfolio that includes 60 properties amounting to about 0.861 million square meters. The market value of its portfolio was approximately EUR 1.4 billion as of 30 September 2023.

0
Business Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
Celsius Holdings: A Rising Star in the Energy Drink Market
Energy drink company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is making waves in the stock market as a non-tech growth stock. The company has secured a robust position as the third-largest player in the energy drink market, trailing only industry giants Monster and Red Bull. Holding over 10% of the market share, Celsius’s growth trajectory is driven by
Celsius Holdings: A Rising Star in the Energy Drink Market
South Korea Stands Firm on Tax Benefits Extension for Semiconductor Investments
3 mins ago
South Korea Stands Firm on Tax Benefits Extension for Semiconductor Investments
Pattaya Aims to Elevate International Fireworks Festival with Strategic Workshops
4 mins ago
Pattaya Aims to Elevate International Fireworks Festival with Strategic Workshops
SEC Approves Spot-Bitcoin ETFs, Australia's Absence of Futures Market Poses Challenges
24 seconds ago
SEC Approves Spot-Bitcoin ETFs, Australia's Absence of Futures Market Poses Challenges
Deyaar Launches Luxurious Rosalia Residences in Al Furjan, Dubai
25 seconds ago
Deyaar Launches Luxurious Rosalia Residences in Al Furjan, Dubai
Arca Invests $25 Million in Maker's MKR Tokens, Spurring Interest in DeFi Protocol
34 seconds ago
Arca Invests $25 Million in Maker's MKR Tokens, Spurring Interest in DeFi Protocol
Latest Headlines
World News
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
10 seconds
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
14 seconds
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
39 seconds
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
54 seconds
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
1 min
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
2 mins
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
4 mins
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
4 mins
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
5 mins
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
58 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app