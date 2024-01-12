en English
Germany

Dallmeier to Illuminate Logimat 2024 with Breakthrough Video Technology

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
Dallmeier to Illuminate Logimat 2024 with Breakthrough Video Technology

From March 19th to 21st, Dallmeier, a trailblazer in video technology based in Germany, will grace the Logimat 2024 trade fair in Stuttgart. This participation reaffirms the company’s commitment to revolutionizing security and logistics through advanced video technology. Dallmeier, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Mobility & Logistics Cluster at the event, will be presenting its latest innovations, including the acclaimed Domera series and the patented Panomera multifocal sensor cameras.

Revolutionizing Surveillance with Panomera Multifocal Sensor Cameras

Compliant with the international standard DIN EN 62676-4, Dallmeier’s Panomera multifocal sensor cameras offer high-quality, detailed imagery. They provide an optimal overall view, while also enabling an unlimited number of detailed views. This efficient surveillance of large areas, including warehouses and loading zones, necessitates fewer devices, thus reducing the total ownership cost of video technology. These cameras meet the highest requirements of international standards for video surveillance systems.

Harnessing AI for Advanced Video Analytics

Beyond high-resolution imaging, Dallmeier’s products also offer a wide range of video analytics functions. Leveraging the power of AI, these cameras can classify objects and minimize false alarms, contributing to more effective and reliable security systems. These analytics can be used in various logistics areas to improve damage management, safety, and customer satisfaction.

Real-Time Cargo Tracking and GDPR Compliance

Dallmeier’s technology also supports real-time cargo tracking. By linking video footage with package numbers, misplaced items can be swiftly located. This feature enhances operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Furthermore, Dallmeier’s products, being developed and manufactured in Regensburg, Germany, ensure compliance with GDPR. They incorporate features like the ‘four-eyes principle’, which requires a works council member’s presence to remove pixelation from images of individuals, thereby maintaining privacy and security by design.

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

