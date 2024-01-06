Daimler Truck’s Long-Term Savings Goals Unfeasible, says Works Council Head

Michael Brecht, the head of Daimler Truck’s works council, has publicly questioned the feasibility of the company’s long-term savings goals, labeling them as unrealistic. His remarks, delivered at the company’s headquarters in Leinfelden-Echterdingen, near Stuttgart in southern Germany, are seen as a call to reassess these objectives, especially considering current economic conditions.

Unrealistic Savings Goals

As the head of the works council, Brecht is in a unique position to understand the challenges and pressures the company faces. His criticism of the long-term savings goals suggests he believes the company is aiming too high, potentially setting itself up for failure. This concern is especially pressing given the current economic climate, where factors such as inflation are making ambitious financial goals harder to achieve.

Need for Investment and Reappraisal

Alongside his critique of the savings goals, Brecht has also expressed the need for more investment in research and development, particularly in technologies like battery cells. This emphasis on future-focused investment indicates a belief that the company needs to focus not just on saving money, but also on innovating and staying ahead of the curve. Brecht’s comments also included criticism of the federal government’s debt brake, indicating concerns about the broader financial environment and its potential impact on Daimler Truck’s future.

Reconsidering Daimler Truck’s Strategies

The comments from Brecht clearly indicate a need for Daimler Truck to reconsider its strategies. It’s not enough to set ambitious goals – they also need to be realistic and achievable. In the face of economic challenges, the company may need to reassess its plans, including its intention to move some production abroad. These comments signal a potential shift in Daimler Truck’s approach, one that takes into account the realities of the current economic landscape while still striving for success.