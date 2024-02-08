Cuckoo: A Chilling Tale of Family Secrets and the Supernatural Premieres at Berlin Film Festival

In a mesmerizing blend of suspense, mystery, and the uncanny, "Cuckoo"—the latest offering from German filmmaker Tilman Singer—is set to enthrall audiences at the Berlin Film Festival. The film features an ensemble cast led by Hunter Schafer, the breakout star of the hit TV series "Euphoria," and Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, known for her captivating performances in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and "Prometheus."

A Haunting Tale Unfolds in the German Alps

Set against the tranquil backdrop of a resort nestled in the German Alps, "Cuckoo" follows the story of 17-year-old Gretchen, portrayed by Schafer, who moves in with her father and his new family. Their idyllic existence is soon marred by the sinister presence of Mr. König, her father's enigmatic boss, who takes a peculiar interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister, Alma.

As Gretchen grapples with the strange occurrences and blood-curdling visions that begin to haunt her, she embarks on a chilling journey to uncover a disturbing family secret. The film's setting, shot on 35mm, promises to transport audiences to a world where beauty and horror coexist, masterfully crafted by Singer and his team.

A Star on the Rise

Schafer's involvement in "Cuckoo" adds another noteworthy project to her burgeoning filmography. Fresh off her success in "Euphoria," for which she has received critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase, Schafer is set to star in the upcoming psychological horror film "Palette," directed by Zach Strauss.

In addition to her film projects, Schafer will return to the small screen for the third season of "Euphoria," which is rumored to take on a "film noir" aesthetic, according to series creator Sam Levinson. The highly anticipated season is expected to air in 2025 and has already generated significant buzz among fans and critics alike.

A Highly Anticipated Premiere

With "Cuckoo" set to make its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, the excitement surrounding the film is palpable. Producer Markus Halberschmidt expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We're thrilled to share 'Cuckoo' with audiences at the Berlin Film Festival. Tilman Singer has crafted a truly haunting and mesmerizing film that showcases the immense talent of our cast, particularly Hunter Schafer and Noomi Rapace."

Following its debut at the Berlin Film Festival, "Cuckoo" will have its North American premiere at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival. The film is slated for theatrical release on May 3, offering audiences the chance to experience this chilling tale of family secrets and the supernatural on the big screen.

As the world eagerly awaits the premiere of "Cuckoo," it is clear that the film marks a significant milestone in the careers of both Schafer and Singer. With its haunting narrative and stunning cinematography, "Cuckoo" promises to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression on the global film landscape.