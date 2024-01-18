Commerzbank Bolsters Sustainability Portfolio with Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft Stake

In a significant leap towards bolstering its sustainability business, Commerzbank AG, a leading German bank, has acquired a 74.9% stake in Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft. Based in Hamburg, Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft is an esteemed asset manager specializing in essential assets like renewable energy and infrastructure projects. The remaining 25.1% of the shares will stay with the parent company, Aquila Group.

A Strategic Acquisition

This acquisition is a key component of Commerzbank’s strategic plan to spearhead in offering sustainable projects to its clientele and elevate its real asset portfolio to over 40 billion euros. Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft, with a dedicated team of around 200 employees, has been profitable since its inception in 2001, managing sustainable asset portfolios for over 300 institutional investors.

The acquisition is projected to contribute significantly to Commerzbank’s commission income growth and the revenue goals for 2027. However, the transaction’s completion is contingent on obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2024.

Maintaining Autonomy

Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft will retain its autonomy within the Commerzbank Group. Its management team, including Aquila Group’s co-founder Roman Rosslenbroich, will continue steering the company. The partnership aims to extend Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft’s role as a sustainable real asset investor, both domestically and internationally.

Shaping Sustainable Economic Transformation

Commerzbank is positioning itself as a bank that actively shapes sustainable economic transformation, channeling financial flows into green projects. The financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed. The announcement includes a disclaimer about the forward-looking statements, indicating that they are grounded in present expectations and entail risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to diverge.