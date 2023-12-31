en English
Germany

Cologne Police Bolster Security Amid Heightened Terror Threat

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:19 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:56 am EST
In response to an escalating threat of terrorism linked to oppressed asylum seekers during the festive period, Cologne police in Germany have stepped up security measures across the city, with a particular emphasis on the renowned Cologne Cathedral. The iconic landmark and its surrounding areas are fortified with officers equipped with submachine guns and protective vests, prepared for a broad spectrum of potential scenarios to guarantee the area’s safety.

Fortifying Famous Landmarks

Amid growing fears of a possible attack, sightseeing visits to Cologne’s emblematic cathedral have been prohibited during Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The police are implementing stringent measures to safeguard the monumental cathedral, deploying tens of thousands of firefighters and 5,000 soldiers for security efforts. The risk of an attack has led to the cathedral opening only for church services until the situation improves.

Arrests and Preemptive Measures Across Europe

German and Austrian law enforcement agencies have arrested suspected Islamic terrorists, believed to be connected with ISIS-K, who were purportedly planning attacks during the Christmas or New Year’s Eve festivities. Potential targets identified included Vienna and Cologne, triggering enhanced security measures and a heightened police presence in public spaces and at religious events. As part of these protective measures, buildings are being searched for explosives, and visitors are subjected to screenings before entering churches.

The Role of the Public in Maintaining Security

The Cologne police have also reached out to the public, urging citizens to play their part in maintaining security by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious individuals or baggage. Authorities are also leveraging social media to raise awareness about the dangers of fireworks, especially in the wake of violent riots during last year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Berlin. Acknowledging the serious nature of the threat and the police’s commitment to maintaining security during the holiday season, the public’s cooperation is paramount.

Germany Security Terrorism
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

