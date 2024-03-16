Climate Activists Launch Nationwide Protests in Germany, Shift Tactics from Glue to Disobedience

Climate activists from the group Last Generation took to the streets to engage in "civil disobedience" in 10 cities across Germany on Saturday, where they disrupted traffic before being hauled off by police or going home on their own accord. In Berlin, roughly 130 individuals turned out to block a busy bridge at midday, while similar numbers turned up in the southern cities of Munich and Regensburg, though police say traffic was blocked in neither. The western city of Cologne saw protesters gather at a large thoroughfare in the north of the city, and some 30 people showed up in Rügen, not far from a major new LNG terminal being installed near the popular tourist destination. Police ejected the Rügen protesters after a few hours despite activists' intentions of staying overnight to draw attention to what they call the "height of fossil fuel madness."

New Strategy in Climate Activism

The group, which has been organizing street blockades in an attempt to force governments to stop using coal, gas, and oil, recently announced that it would change strategy and that members would no longer glue themselves to the pavement. That new approach was evident on Saturday — as soon as police hauled away one person, another quickly took their place. Though tactics such as gluing oneself to the street to stop people from commuting, or attacking museum artworks with food have garnered much media attention, it is unclear that these have helped win broader support for such groups' causes.

Impact on Public and Authorities

Despite the shift in tactics, the core message of the protests remains unchanged: a call for drastic action against the use of fossil fuels. The public's reaction has been mixed, with some expressing support for the cause but frustration at the disruption. Authorities, on the other hand, have been challenged to balance the right to protest with maintaining public order and safety. This situation has sparked a debate on the most effective and acceptable forms of protest in the fight against climate change.

Looking Forward: The Future of Climate Protests

As climate activism evolves, the question remains whether these new forms of protest will lead to the desired policy changes or if they will merely shift the public's focus away from the underlying issues. The Last Generation's recent actions represent a significant moment in the broader climate movement, highlighting the growing urgency and creativity in activists' approaches. The effectiveness of these strategies in bringing about real change, however, is yet to be seen.