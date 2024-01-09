en English
Business

Citigroup’s Impressive Expansion in German SME Banking: A Growth Story

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:29 pm EST
It’s a tale of exponential growth and strategic expansion. Citigroup, the multinational investment bank and financial services corporation, is making its mark in the German commercial banking sector, intensifying its focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In a recent interview with Börsen-Zeitung, Stefan Hafke, the Head of Germany at Citi, and Raphael Doerling, a pivotal player in this growth story, shared a glimpse into the journey of Citi’s SME banking in Germany.

From Humble Beginnings

Doerling, who made the transition from ING to Citi in March 2021, has been the driving force behind the establishment and growth of this business division. What began as a one-person operation has now burgeoned into a team of twenty, composed solely of customer advisors and credit analysts based in Germany. This impressive growth, from a single employee at the end of 2021 to five by the end of 2022, and finally to a robust team of twenty by the end of 2023, speaks volumes of the bank’s ambitious vision for the German market.

Ambitious Plans and Prospects

The team’s expansion is a clear reflection of Citi’s ambitious plans in the German commercial banking sector. The aim is not only to grow their client base substantially but also to provide effective services to both current and potential customers. In their pursuit of growth, the bank plans to target traditional SMEs, with a distinct focus on their international business operations.

Revenue and Return Targets

While the bank’s strategic expansion in the German SME banking sector is evident, the financial implications are equally significant. With an increased client base, the bank is setting high revenue and return targets. The growth of the team, coupled with the increase in the number of clients, is expected to contribute significantly to the bank’s overall profitability.

To summarize, Citigroup’s expansion in German commercial banking, specifically in the SME sector, is a testament to the bank’s growth strategy. With a growing team, an expanding client base, and ambitious financial targets, Citi is poised to make a significant impact in this market segment.

Business Germany
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

