Caverion Corporation Bags Contract for New German Hospital, Aiming for Energy Efficiency

Finland-based Caverion Corporation, a seasoned provider of technologically advanced solutions for buildings, has emerged as the victor in a multi-stage EU-wide public tendering process. The winning bid lands them a contract with Klinikverbund Südwest, an alliance of German hospitals. The contract involves the installation of state-of-the-art refrigeration, heating, and sanitation systems for a new hospital to be built between Sindelfingen and Böblingen in the southwestern region of Germany.

Revamping Healthcare with Advanced Infrastructure

Set to be constructed on a former airfield, the new hospital building will be a central five-storey structure boasting a gross floor area of 112,000 square meters. The facilities planned include approximately 700 general care patient beds, 13 operating theatres, various functional units, and a distinct technical floor. The vision behind this ambitious project is to integrate cutting-edge building technology that enhances energy efficiency.

Caverion’s Expertise to the Forefront

Manfred Simmet, the Head of Caverion Germany division, has expressed satisfaction with this partnership. He underscored Caverion’s proven expertise in handling technically demanding projects, which spans across diverse sectors such as hospitals, office buildings, industrial plants, and airports. The company’s technical prowess and commitment to innovation will be critical in equipping the new hospital with the latest in building technology.

A Leap Forward for Energy Efficiency

The contract, valued at 50 million euros, marks a significant step towards more energy-efficient healthcare facilities. The implementation of modern building technology will not only enhance the hospital’s operational efficiency but also contribute to a more sustainable future. This initiative is in line with the global push for greener infrastructure, demonstrating that advancements in technology can pave the way for a more sustainable healthcare sector.