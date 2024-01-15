en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Caverion Corporation Bags Contract for New German Hospital, Aiming for Energy Efficiency

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Caverion Corporation Bags Contract for New German Hospital, Aiming for Energy Efficiency

Finland-based Caverion Corporation, a seasoned provider of technologically advanced solutions for buildings, has emerged as the victor in a multi-stage EU-wide public tendering process. The winning bid lands them a contract with Klinikverbund Südwest, an alliance of German hospitals. The contract involves the installation of state-of-the-art refrigeration, heating, and sanitation systems for a new hospital to be built between Sindelfingen and Böblingen in the southwestern region of Germany.

Revamping Healthcare with Advanced Infrastructure

Set to be constructed on a former airfield, the new hospital building will be a central five-storey structure boasting a gross floor area of 112,000 square meters. The facilities planned include approximately 700 general care patient beds, 13 operating theatres, various functional units, and a distinct technical floor. The vision behind this ambitious project is to integrate cutting-edge building technology that enhances energy efficiency.

Caverion’s Expertise to the Forefront

Manfred Simmet, the Head of Caverion Germany division, has expressed satisfaction with this partnership. He underscored Caverion’s proven expertise in handling technically demanding projects, which spans across diverse sectors such as hospitals, office buildings, industrial plants, and airports. The company’s technical prowess and commitment to innovation will be critical in equipping the new hospital with the latest in building technology.

A Leap Forward for Energy Efficiency

The contract, valued at 50 million euros, marks a significant step towards more energy-efficient healthcare facilities. The implementation of modern building technology will not only enhance the hospital’s operational efficiency but also contribute to a more sustainable future. This initiative is in line with the global push for greener infrastructure, demonstrating that advancements in technology can pave the way for a more sustainable healthcare sector.

0
Education Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
19 mins ago
Kenya Mourns the Loss of Education Icon Lizz Wanyoike
The Kenyan education and entrepreneurship sectors mourn the loss of a notable figure, Lizz Wanyoike, who passed away on January 14 due to an undisclosed illness. Wanyoike, aged 73, was the founder of the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS), and a prominent contributor to Kenyan education and business. A Life of Influence and Impact
Kenya Mourns the Loss of Education Icon Lizz Wanyoike
Jersey Government's New Pay Policy For Teachers: A Raise and No-Strike Clause
41 mins ago
Jersey Government's New Pay Policy For Teachers: A Raise and No-Strike Clause
Indian Edtech Industry Awaits Budget 2024: A Glimpse into Expectations
48 mins ago
Indian Edtech Industry Awaits Budget 2024: A Glimpse into Expectations
Jamaica's Earthquake Awareness Day: Fostering Readiness Through Safety Drills
21 mins ago
Jamaica's Earthquake Awareness Day: Fostering Readiness Through Safety Drills
Franklin Board of Education and Police Partner to Launch K9 Unit in Schools
22 mins ago
Franklin Board of Education and Police Partner to Launch K9 Unit in Schools
University of Stirling Calls for Applications for the 2024 Dr Gavin Wallace Fellowship
32 mins ago
University of Stirling Calls for Applications for the 2024 Dr Gavin Wallace Fellowship
Latest Headlines
World News
Nguyen Filip Takes Responsibility for Vietnam's Loss in Asian Cup Showdown
8 seconds
Nguyen Filip Takes Responsibility for Vietnam's Loss in Asian Cup Showdown
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
6 mins
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
7 mins
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
10 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
10 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
11 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
12 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
13 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
13 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
21 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app