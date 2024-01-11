Breakthrough in Laser Physics: Controlling Ultrashort Pulses with Solitons

In a groundbreaking development, researchers from the Universities of Bayreuth and Konstanz have devised a novel method to control ultrashort laser pulses, introducing a significant leap in laser physics. Leveraging the principles of soliton physics, this new approach employs two pulse combs within a single laser, marking an improvement over the traditional methods that require mechanical adjustments or dual laser sources for pulse spacing.

Revolutionising Laser Physics

The innovative move involves the use of two circulating pulses in the laser, which enables a rapid optical switch to introduce a disturbance that alters the speed of the pulses. This change effectively shifts the pulses in time relative to each other. This method has been implemented in compact, glass fiber-based light sources and is monitored using a unique real-time spectral interferometry technique.

Accurate Measurement and Control

By employing this technique, researchers have been able to measure the distance between pulse pairs with a high degree of precision. This allows for swift and broad-ranging control over the timing, which could have far-reaching implications in applications that make use of ultrashort laser pulses.

Implications and Applications

The research, led by Prof Dr. Georg Herink and his doctoral student Julia A. Lang, in collaboration with Prof Dr. Alfred Leitenstorfer and Sarah R. Hutter, was published in Science Advances. It not only presents fresh insights into soliton physics but also holds the potential to enhance the speed and efficiency of applications utilizing ultrashort laser pulses. From the controlled ablation of copper alloys and nanometer thick impurity layers on the rear surface of glass windows to the selective ablation of impurity deposition in plasma facing components, this development could revolutionize various scientific and industrial applications.