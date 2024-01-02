en English
Aviation

BOC Aviation to Lease Six New Airbus Aircraft to German Airline Condor

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
BOC Aviation to Lease Six New Airbus Aircraft to German Airline Condor

In a significant development in the aviation industry, BOC Aviation, a prominent aircraft operating leasing company, has announced a substantial addition to its fleet. The company has inked a deal for the purchase of six new Airbus crafts, which will be leased to Condor Flugdienst, a German airline. The acquisition comprises four A321neo and two A320neo aircraft, both esteemed for their state-of-the-art technology and impressive fuel efficiency.

BOC Aviation and Condor: A Symbiotic Partnership

The partnership between BOC Aviation and Condor is not a new one, and this latest deal reiterates the strength of their collaboration. Steven Townend, BOC Aviation’s Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, expressed his delight at the prospect of working with Condor once more. He emphasized BOC Aviation’s commitment to aiding Condor’s fleet expansion and modernization efforts.

Aircraft Leasing and Condor’s Modernization Plans

As part of the agreement, the aircraft will be leased to Condor on a long-term basis. The deliveries of these highly-anticipated aircraft are slated for the years 2027 and 2028. This arrangement is in line with Condor’s ambitious plans for fleet enhancement. In addition to this recent order, Condor has also amplified its existing Airbus A330-900 order by four units, scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2027.

Condor’s Pledge for Efficiency and Modernity

Condor’s association with BOC Aviation is a critical component of its objective to operate one of Europe’s most modern and efficient fleets. Their intention is to rejuvenate their short and medium-haul fleet with 41 aircraft from the A320neo family. This latest deal with BOC Aviation aligns perfectly with that plan, testifying to Condor’s steadfast dedication to updating its fleet with the latest in aviation technology.

Aviation Business Germany
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

