BMW Unveils Refreshed 4-Series Coupe and Convertible Models

German automobile giant BMW has announced updates to its 4-Series coupe and convertible models. These refreshed versions come with slight changes to the exterior and significant improvements to the interior design and tech features. BMW enthusiasts can look forward to the launch of these models later this year, available in two trim levels: the 420i M Sport and the more powerful 440i xDrive.

Under the Hood

The 420i M Sport model is equipped with a 184hp four-cylinder engine, offering a robust performance. On the other hand, the 440i xDrive model is powered by a 374hp straight-six engine, featuring four-wheel drive and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Irrespective of the model, all the 4-Series cars come with BMW's eight-speed Steptronic transmission, M Sport suspension, brakes, and differential. The vehicles are designed with a balanced 50-50 weight distribution for enhanced stability and ride comfort.

Exterior Makeover

BMW has given the 4-Series a makeover with redesigned headlight clusters, a black gloss-painted diffuser, and an increased exhaust tunnel size. The car now rides on new 19-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels that add a touch of elegance to its sporty look. The M Sport models are characterized by a unique mesh structure and matte chrome-finished air intakes. Additionally, the 4-Series will offer an expanded range of paint colors, allowing customers to customize their vehicles to their liking.

Interior Upgrades and Tech Enhancements

The interior of the 4-Series features a redesigned instrument panel, seat upholstery, and steering wheel. It is refined with 'Crafted Clarity' glass interior trim accents and ambient lighting, creating a premium ambiance. The curved infotainment screen has been updated with the latest iDrive system and Operating System 8.5. An optional augmented display for the BMW Maps navigation system is available. The convertible model includes Vernasca leather trim and decorative seat quilting as standard. Both models come with a heated steering wheel and seats.

The tech enhancements of the 4-Series include enhanced safety features such as collision avoidance, lane departure warning, and brake intervention. Customers can opt for the 'Driving Assistant Professional' package for additional assistance systems. All customers receive the 'My BMW' smartphone app for remote vehicle management. The production of the new 4-Series models is set to start this Spring, with deliveries to follow.