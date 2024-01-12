BMW Preps for Major 2024 Overhaul with M Series Updates and New M5

BMW’s performance division is gearing up for a significant update to its M series in 2024, leading with a new generation M5 and revisions to the M2, M3, and M4 models. The M2 model, which was introduced to the market in 2023, will see a power boost with its twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine, producing 353kW, a notable increase from the current 338kW. Nevertheless, no new competition variant has been confirmed, leaving room for speculations about a potential M2 CS variant.

Speculations Surrounding the M2 CS

Speculations about a potential M2 CS variant stem from prototype sightings featuring a prominent spoiler and other performance enhancements. This conjecture has created a buzz amongst car enthusiasts who eagerly anticipate more detailed information on the possible new competition variant.

Expected Updates to M3 and M4 Models

Looking at the M3 and M4 models, anticipations are rife for restyled headlights and possibly a power increase for versions equipped with the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. An expected new M4 CS is set to include all-wheel drive, a 405kW/650Nm 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six, and a chassis tuned similarly to the M3 CS with extensive carbon-fiber use.

BMW’s M Division: A Look at the Numbers

In 2023, BMW’s M vehicles constituted 9.0% of total BMW sales, with the i4 M50 being the division’s bestseller and the M3 Sedan being the most popular among the more extreme M models. This statistic indicates the growing popularity and acceptance of BMW’s M series amongst automobile connoisseurs.

Anticipated M5 Range and i5 M60

The forthcoming M5 range will also introduce a Touring variant, pushing the boundaries of the M series. In addition, a wagon version of the M Performance i5 M60 is in the pipeline, offering an exciting prospect for BMW fans. As BMW forges ahead in 2024, the updates to the M series signify a commitment to innovation, power, and performance.