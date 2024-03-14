In a heartwarming yet eerie tale, a woman from Berlin, Germany, reveals how she turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to connect with her late mother, as reported by Sky News. Sirine Malas lost her mother to kidney failure in 2018 when she was 82 years old. This loss left Sirine devastated, especially since she had just given birth to her first child, Ischtar, and her mother never got the chance to meet her granddaughter.

Advertisment

Separated from her mother in 2015 when she fled Syria to Germany, Sirine longed for closure and a way to communicate with her beloved mother.

Embracing Technology for Closure

Sirine decided to explore an AI tool called Project December, designed to simulate conversations with deceased loved ones. Project December operates by users inputting information about the deceased, such as their age, relationship, and a quote. The AI chatbot then generates a profile based on this data, allowing users to engage in simulated conversations for $10 per hour. According to the app's founder, Jason Rohrer, over 3,000 users have utilized the platform to connect with lost loved ones.

Advertisment

"Most people who use Project December for this purpose have their final conversation with this dead loved one in a simulated way and then move on," he said.

A Spooky Yet Realistic Encounter

For Sirine, the experience with the AI chatbot was both spooky and strangely realistic. She described moments where the chatbot addressed her by her nickname and conveyed messages that felt genuine. Despite the surreal nature of the interactions, Sirine, a self-described spiritual person, felt that the chatbot served as a conduit to communicate with her mother. "There were moments that I felt were very real. There were also moments where I thought anyone could have answered that this way," she explained.

Advertisment

However, while Sirine found the app helpful in her grieving process, she cautioned against relying too much on it. She highlighted the potential dangers of attachment and disillusionment. "It’s very useful and it’s very revolutionary. I was very careful not to get too caught up with it," she explained.

The Ethical and Psychological Implications

"I can see people easily getting addicted to using it, getting disillusioned by it, wanting to believe it to the point where it can go bad," she added.

Despite differing opinions on the app's efficacy and potential drawbacks, the founder maintains that few users become excessively dependent on the platform. Nonetheless, the story of Sirine's encounter with AI offers a glimpse into the complex relationship between technology and human emotions, highlighting both its potential benefits and risks in navigating grief and loss.