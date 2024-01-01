en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Berlin Ushers in New Year 2024 with Grandeur Amidst Security

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
Berlin Ushers in New Year 2024 with Grandeur Amidst Security

As the old adage goes, ‘Old Year’s Night’ is the time to bid adieu to the past and embrace the future with open arms. The city of Berlin, steeped in rich history and culture, welcomed the year 2024 in grandeur at its iconic Brandenburg Gate. The illuminating fireworks dancing over the Quadriga sculpture painted a vibrant tableau against the evening sky, reflecting the spirit of celebration and optimism.

Grand Festivities Amidst Robust Security

The anticipated large influx of revelers, both locals and tourists, prompted the Berlin police department to deploy additional forces to ensure public safety. The event area, spanning 2.5 kilometers between the Victory Column and the Brandenburg Gate, was bustling with numerous food trucks and live music performances. The authorities effectively managed the flow of attendees and implemented traffic restrictions in the vicinity for emergency access.

A Melange of Celebrations

The event featured an exciting lineup of national and international artists, including Vize, Ella Endlich, Roy Bianco & Die Abbrunzati Boys, and Riverdance, who added to the festive fervor with their performances. Despite the biting winter chill, the atmosphere was thick with celebration and high spirits. The traditional German snacks and warm beverages served from the food stands added to the merriment.

Global Celebrations Usher in 2024

While Berlin led the celebration in Germany, the rest of the world was not far behind. Sydney welcomed the new year with a spectacular pyrotechnic display witnessed by over a million people. Paris projected a multidimensional light show onto the Arc de Triomphe, and New York prepared to keep Times Square’s revelers safe. In contrast, China celebrated in relative quietude, with most major cities banning fireworks.

The New Year’s Eve celebrations in Berlin marked the conclusion of 2023 and the start of a hopeful 2024. As the clock struck midnight, the city reverberated with joyous cheers, ringing in the new year on a high note. The event concluded without any major incidents, and clean-up operations were promptly initiated to restore the city to its regular order.

0
Germany Security Travel & Tourism
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Riots in Berlin: A Night of Violence and Disruption

By Wojciech Zylm

Chancellor Scholz Visits Flood-Stricken Verden, Urges Unity Amid Crisis

By Nitish Verma

Two-Day Crime Spree Shakes Commonwealth of Dominica: A Call for Responsible Reporting

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Three Arrested in Alleged Plot to Attack Cologne Cathedral, German Police Say

By Nitish Verma

Israelis in Berlin Demand Peace in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict ...
Israelis in Berlin Gaza Peace Protest
@Germany · 2 hours
Israelis in Berlin Demand Peace in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict ...
heart comment 0
Canada’s Triumph over Germany in World Juniors 2024: A Celebrini Show

By Salman Khan

Canada's Triumph over Germany in World Juniors 2024: A Celebrini Show
Violent Clashes and Arrests Mar New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Germany

By Nitish Verma

Violent Clashes and Arrests Mar New Year's Eve Celebrations in Germany
Germany’s Foreign Policy in a Transforming World Order: A Tightrope Walk

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Germany's Foreign Policy in a Transforming World Order: A Tightrope Walk
New Year’s Eve Unrest: Pro-Palestinian Protests Disrupt Celebrations in Berlin

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve Unrest: Pro-Palestinian Protests Disrupt Celebrations in Berlin
Latest Headlines
World News
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Governance under Scrutiny
1 min
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Governance under Scrutiny
Fabio Carvalho Recalled to Liverpool: Early End to RB Leipzig Loan
2 mins
Fabio Carvalho Recalled to Liverpool: Early End to RB Leipzig Loan
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery for South Korea
2 mins
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery for South Korea
Erin Ong: From Corporate Recruitment to Yoga Instruction and Body Positivity
2 mins
Erin Ong: From Corporate Recruitment to Yoga Instruction and Body Positivity
Transfer Flops Overshadow the 2023/24 Premier League Season
2 mins
Transfer Flops Overshadow the 2023/24 Premier League Season
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Comprehensive Reforms for South Korea's Future
4 mins
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Comprehensive Reforms for South Korea's Future
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rallies Support in Iowa Amid Trump's Dominance
6 mins
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Rallies Support in Iowa Amid Trump's Dominance
Controversial Decision Overshadows Tyrod Taylor's Heroics in Giants' Narrow Defeat
8 mins
Controversial Decision Overshadows Tyrod Taylor's Heroics in Giants' Narrow Defeat
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
10 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
10 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
10 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
44 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
1 hour
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app