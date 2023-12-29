Berlin Protest Echoes Global Call to End Gaza Conflict Suffering

On Thursday, Berlin saw a significant demonstration of solidarity with Palestine amidst the ongoing conflict with Israel. The protest took place in the heart of the city, Wittenbergplatz Square, where wave after wave of protestors voiced their opposition to the Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip, actions that have been unrelenting since the first week of October.

The demonstrators, a vivid display of unity, hoisted Palestinian flags and banners aloft, their messages as clear as they were heart-rending: ‘Stop the war,’ ‘Every 10 minutes, a child is killed in Gaza,’ ‘Stop the genocide,’ ‘We will never turn a blind eye,’ ‘Gaza will live,’ and ‘Cease-fire now.’ The air was thick with chants for Palestine’s freedom and calls for an end to the occupation, a testament to the fervor of the protestors and the urgency of the situation.

Gaza’s Grim Reality

The protest was a mirror of the global concern for the unsustainable situation in Gaza. The territory’s housing infrastructure lies in ruins, with nearly half of it damaged or destroyed, resulting in the displacement of almost 2 million people. Amid severe shortages of food and water, Israel has remained silent on the casualty numbers since revising the death toll to around 1,200 on November 10. However, the Health Ministry in Gaza tells a different, grimmer tale. They report a death toll of 21,320 and 55,603 injuries since October 7, with a staggering 210 fatalities and 360 injuries in the last 24 hours alone.

The conflict has not only claimed lives but has also decimated the healthcare system in Gaza. The war has cost the lives of 312 medics, destroyed 104 ambulances, and put 23 hospitals and 142 health care centers out of service. This has turned an already dire situation into a full-blown healthcare crisis.