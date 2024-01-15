en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Berlin Rally Honoring Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht Turns Violent

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Berlin Rally Honoring Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht Turns Violent

In a startling turn of events, a peaceful gathering meant to honor the memories of Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht, two pivotal figures in the history of socialism, took a violent turn this year. An annual event usually marked by reverence and solidarity, this year’s rally was marred by turmoil and friction between demonstrators and law enforcement.

An Ode to Luxemburg and Liebknecht

The rally, held in Berlin, attracted a crowd of around 3,000 people, all gathered to pay homage to Luxemburg and Liebknecht. The two socialist leaders, who were instrumental in advocating for workers’ rights in the early 20th century, were assassinated in 1919 for their political activities. Their legacy is remembered annually through this demonstration, organized by individuals and groups who hold similar leftist ideologies.

Clashes and Chaos

However, this year’s commemoration was far from peaceful. Reports suggest that the protest was more violently policed, with videos surfacing of bloodied protesters. The police claim that the unrest was instigated by prohibited slogans being broadcasted through a loudspeaker. The conflict resulted in injuries on both sides, with at least 21 police officers and several demonstrators hurt. In total, 15 temporary arrests were made, and eight people, including law enforcement personnel, had to be rushed to the hospital.

Repercussions and Reflections

The unexpected clashes at this year’s event underscore the tension that can exist between law enforcement and demonstrators. It also highlights the enduring influence of figures like Luxemburg and Liebknecht, who continue to inspire passion and activism more than a century after their deaths. Calls for an end to weapons deliveries to Ukraine and support for Palestine were also heard at the rally, suggesting that the spirit of activism and resistance they embodied still resonates with many today.

0
Germany History Social Issues
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Germany

See more
14 mins ago
Avalanche in Austrian Alps Claims Life of German Ice Climber
In a tragic turn of events, a 33-year-old German ice climber hailing from Munich lost his life in an avalanche in Austria’s Ammergau Alps. The incident took place on a Sunday when the climber and his Canadian partner, aged 37, were transitioning across steep terrain to a different climbing route after concluding a climb. Both
Avalanche in Austrian Alps Claims Life of German Ice Climber
Germany's Economy Contracts: A Red Flag for Europe's Largest Industrial Powerhouse
18 mins ago
Germany's Economy Contracts: A Red Flag for Europe's Largest Industrial Powerhouse
Global Protests Erupt in Response to US Military Action and Israel-Hamas Conflict
20 mins ago
Global Protests Erupt in Response to US Military Action and Israel-Hamas Conflict
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
15 mins ago
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
VDWF: An Impressive Milestone in Tool and Mould Making Industry
16 mins ago
VDWF: An Impressive Milestone in Tool and Mould Making Industry
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
17 mins ago
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
Latest Headlines
World News
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
15 seconds
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
17 seconds
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
21 seconds
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
24 seconds
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
30 seconds
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
31 seconds
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
38 seconds
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
49 seconds
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
50 seconds
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
15 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
43 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app