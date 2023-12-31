Berlin Airport Predicts 8% Passenger Increase Amidst Post-Pandemic Recovery

As the world continues to rebound from the pandemic, Berlin Airport is predicting an 8% surge in passenger numbers in the coming year. This forecast speaks volumes about the ongoing recovery in air travel, despite the fact that the industry is yet to bounce back to its pre-COVID-19 glory. The airport, which commenced operations on October 31, 2020, in the midst of a significant downturn in demand due to the pandemic, has been witnessing a gradual return to pre-pandemic passenger levels.

Aletta von Massenbach on Berlin Airport’s Future

Aletta von Massenbach, the CEO of FBB, the company overseeing the operations of Berlin Airport (BER), has projected that the airport would accommodate close to 24.8 million passengers in 2024. This estimation, however, falls short of the 35.65 million passengers that the former Tegel and Schoenefeld airports, which BER replaced, recorded in 2019.

Progress Despite Challenges

In 2023, BER managed to achieve its objective by handling approximately 23 million passengers. This figure represents a remarkable rise of 3 million passengers from the previous year. Nonetheless, Von Massenbach observed that air traffic in Germany has yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. A significant reason for this slow progress is the high state taxes and fees, which have resulted in service reductions by numerous airlines.

Airlines Cut Back on Services

High operating costs in Germany have led to budget airlines like Ryanair and Easyjet trimming their operations in the country. These airlines have cited the comparatively high airport fees as the primary reason for their actions. This development, while detrimental to the growth of air travel in Germany, highlights the complex interplay of factors that continue to influence the industry’s recovery from the pandemic.