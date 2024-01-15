Bavarian Monastery Confronts History of Sexual Abuse

At the heart of Bavaria, Germany, the Triefenstein monastery, serving as a sanctuary for the Christusträger Bruderschaft, a Protestant community of monks, finds itself grappling with a grim chapter from its past. The enclave is embroiled in a scandal involving sexual abuse perpetrated by a former prior, a shadow that lingered between 1963 and 1995.

Unveiling the Dark Past

At least eight brothers fell prey to the abuse, one of whom was underage at the time. The abuses were committed by the community’s co-founder and its first prior, who was subsequently dismissed in 1996. However, his crimes remained concealed until recently, marking a grave oversight in the monastery’s history.

A Systematic Abuse Unearthed

The monastery sought external expertise, commissioning a 99-page report that methodically outlines the systemic abuse that infiltrated its walls. The abuse extended beyond sexual misconduct, spilling over into areas of power and spiritual abuse. The report reveals that at least four brothers were perpetrators, and the abuse was not confined to the brotherhood. It reached out its malevolent hand, victimizing others as well, including two girls in Switzerland.

Legal Proceedings and Steps towards Prevention

The public prosecutor’s office has taken up the mantle of justice, investigating whether any offenses by the three other suspects can still be prosecuted or if they are now time-barred. In an attempt to rectify their past silence and provide a platform for the victims, the monastery has established an ombudsman’s office. Additionally, a prevention policy has been implemented to safeguard against a repeat of such horrific events.

Canon law expert Thomas Schüller acknowledges the openness with which the monks have addressed this issue. However, he emphasizes that the community still has a considerable journey ahead in terms of providing full compensation to the victims and regaining the trust it once held as a Christian community.