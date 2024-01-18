en English
Armenia

Armenian Economy Minister Visits Germany to Bolster Economic Ties

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Armenian Economy Minister Visits Germany to Bolster Economic Ties

Armenia’s Minister of Economy, Vahan Kerobyan, has embarked on an official visit to Germany, between January 17 and January 20. His visit revolves around his participation in the International Forum on Food and Agriculture (GFFA), and a series of bilateral meetings with top-tier German officials.

Exploring Ferropolis

Amid the official duties, Minister Kerobyan found time to delve into the industrial city of Ferropolis, located in the Saxony-Anhalt region, on January 17. He was not alone in this exploration. Accompanying him were Sebastian Putz, the State Minister of Culture of Saxony-Anhalt, and Thies Schröder, the Director of Ferropolis.

Fostering Economic Ties

Throughout his tour, Kerobyan seized the opportunity to brief German business leaders about the flourishing business environment in his home country. He highlighted Armenia’s encouraging business ecosystem, marked by a stable political climate, a skilled workforce, and a strategic geographic location.

Inviting Investments

In addition to fostering business ties, Kerobyan also presented information on major investment projects that are currently underway in Armenia. By doing so, he aimed to appeal to potential German investors, showcasing the promising opportunities that Armenia offers in various sectors, from technology to agriculture.

This visit underscores Armenia’s commitment to bolstering its economic relations with Germany, one of Europe’s largest economies. It is also a testament to the country’s proactive approach in attracting foreign investments, as it continues to strengthen its economic resilience in the global landscape.

Armenia Germany Politics
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

