Apleona Strengthens Building Technology Division with Acquisition of Air for All

Apleona, a global front-runner in integrated facility management services, has taken a strategic leap by acquiring Air for All, a contractor renowned for its expertise in ventilation, air conditioning, and smoke extraction systems. This acquisition marks a significant step in Apleona's pursuit to expand its footprint in the building technology sector.

A Major Boost for Apleona's Building Technology Division

With this acquisition, Apleona's building technology division, Apleona Wolfferts, stands to gain significantly. The addition of Air for All and its team of 60 professionals—predominantly engineers and specialists—bolsters Apleona Wolfferts' capabilities in delivering cutting-edge building technology solutions, and in particular, advanced air quality and ventilation systems.

Air for All, stationed in Gerlingen near Stuttgart, has carved a niche for itself with its proficiency in cleanrooms and laboratories. It primarily caters to the industry, automotive, and healthcare sectors, thereby bringing in a diverse range of clients to Apleona's portfolio.

Expanding Presence in Southwest Germany

One of the major outcomes of this acquisition is the consolidation of Apleona's presence in the southwest region of Germany. This strategic move is set to enhance the company's service reach and client base, thereby reinforcing its foothold in the rapidly growing building technology sector.

Continuity in Leadership

In the wake of this acquisition, the existing management team of Air for All will continue to helm the company. This continuity in leadership is expected to ensure a seamless transition and integration of the two companies while maintaining the established quality of service.

In a nutshell, the acquisition of Air for All by Apleona is a well-calculated move that not only expands its portfolio of technical systems but also fortifies its position in the building technology sector, particularly in the realm of air conditioning and ventilation systems.