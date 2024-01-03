en English
Business

AMLYZE and TransactionLink Team Up To Transform AML/KYC Automation

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:20 am EST
AMLYZE and TransactionLink Team Up To Transform AML/KYC Automation

AMLYZE, a RegTech company with a focus on anti-financial crime solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with TransactionLink, a Berlin-based no-code platform provider. This significant partnership is set to profoundly transform the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) automation landscape. By aligning with AMLYZE, TransactionLink’s clients will have the bulk of their AML journey managed with top-notch expertise.

Revolutionizing AML/KYC Compliance

TransactionLink’s innovative platform enables businesses to create customized onboarding processes through a user-friendly drag-and-drop builder. This novelty streamlines AML/KYC compliance, thereby making the process more efficient and secure. AMLYZE, with its roots planted firmly by former regulators and experts in Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) and IT, offers a comprehensive suite of solutions. They excel in real-time transaction monitoring, client risk scoring, investigations, and screening for Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), sanctions, and adverse media.

AML/KYC Automation at Its Best

The partnership between AMLYZE and TransactionLink promises to deliver an enhanced, user-friendly AML/KYC automation solution. This alliance is a step forward in utilizing technology to combat financial crime, integrating AMLYZE’s expertise with TransactionLink’s innovative platform. The collaboration aims to simplify and improve AML/KYC procedures, especially for businesses in the financial sector. It is an embodiment of how technological advancements can be harnessed to streamline complex processes and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Leadership Excitement Over the Collaboration

Jekaterina Govina, Head of Partnerships and Regulatory Affairs at AMLYZE, and TransactionLink’s CEO, Mateusz Pniewski, have both expressed their enthusiasm about the collaboration. This partnership aligns perfectly with their shared mission to simplify and democratize AML/KYC compliance processes for businesses. By joining forces, AMLYZE and TransactionLink are poised to deliver robust and user-friendly solutions to their clients, demonstrating the potential of strategic partnerships in fostering innovation in the RegTech space.

Business Germany
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

