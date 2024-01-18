en English
Business

AIXTRON SE Announces Shift in Voting Rights: Norwegian Stake Reduced

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
AIXTRON SE Announces Shift in Voting Rights: Norwegian Stake Reduced

A landmark shift has occurred in the holdings of voting rights of German technology giant, AIXTRON SE. On January 15, 2024, the company announced a change in its voting rights in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG (German Securities Trading Act) for Europe-wide distribution.

Shift in Voting Rights

The Ministry of Finance, acting on behalf of the State of Norway, is principally subject to this notification obligation. Following the change, the total positions now stand at 2.81% of voting rights attached to shares, down from the previous 3.06%. This alteration prominently indicates that there are no voting rights attached to instruments, and neither direct nor indirect control of the issuer by the notifying party.

Details of Voting Rights

Further details specify that the total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG is 113,411,020. The announcement doesn’t involve any controlled undertakings by the State of Norway or Norges Bank. Moreover, no instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG or Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG are involved.

Dissemination of Announcement

The announcement was disseminated by EQS News Service on January 16, 2024, with AIXTRON SE solely responsible for the content. This change offers a glimpse into the shifting dynamics of the technology company’s voting structure, marking a significant moment in its corporate governance.

Business Europe Germany
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

