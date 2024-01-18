en English
Energy

31st ABSI Annual Conference: A Call to Action for Sustainable Energy Transition

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
31st ABSI Annual Conference: A Call to Action for Sustainable Energy Transition

As dawn breaks on March 15, 2024, the quaint town of Ebersberg will play host to the 31st Annual Conference of the Arbeitsgemeinschaft Bayerischer Solar-Initiativen (ABSI). This year’s theme, ‘Energy transition – just do it!’, is a call to arms advocating decisive action in the face of the dire need for sustainable energy solutions. The event, to be held at the historic Alter Speicher, is a forum for both discussion and action, focusing on the pragmatic implementation of energy transition measures.

Expanding the Energy Horizons

While previous iterations of the conference have primarily revolved around solar energy, this year’s event broadens its scope to consider all facets of ecological energy supply conversion – including heating and mobility. The ABSI conference seeks to engage a variety of stakeholders, from municipal representatives to homeowner associations, in a discourse on new legal regulations that could facilitate a more sustainable future. The event’s design is geared towards providing tangible, specific support for those ready to take the leap into the realms of renewable energy.

Keynote Speakers and Their Topics

The conference is set to feature keynote addresses from some of the foremost authorities in the field of renewable energy. Among them, Dr. Serafin von Roon from the Research Center for Energy Economics, and Dr. Christoph Kost from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems, will delve into energy policy scenarios for Germany’s energy transition by 2045. Meanwhile, Hans-Josef Fell of the Energy Watch Group will present a comprehensive evaluation of the global and national development of renewable energies. Jörg Ebel, representing the German Solar Industry Association, will shed light on the conditions for solar energy in Germany.

Networking and Exhibition Opportunities

Beyond the wealth of knowledge to be gained from the conference’s speakers, the event also offers a platform for networking and exchange among various initiatives and stakeholders. A range of exhibitors will be on hand to showcase the latest in technology, innovations, and sustainability topics. These exhibition spaces aim to foster a lively exchange of ideas, promoting mutual growth and understanding among the varied participants.

Registration for the event is now open, and further program details are available for interested participants. The 31st ABSI Annual Conference is an opportunity not to be missed – a chance to learn, connect, and contribute towards a greener future.

Energy Germany
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

