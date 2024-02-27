Whitlock Inn Wins 2023 Best of Georgia: A Fusion of History and Excellence in Marietta

Situated in the heart of Marietta, Georgia, the Whitlock Inn embodies a unique fusion of historical allure and modern business triumph. Celebrated for its sophisticated weddings, significant business gatherings, and lively social occasions, the venue has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Award, a testament to its excellence, as voted by its satisfied clientele. This recognition highlights the Inn's dedication to outstanding hospitality and amenities.

A Storied Past and Modern Elegance

Constructed in 1900, the Whitlock Inn tells a storied past within Marietta's historical tapestry, built on the site of the erstwhile M.G. Whitlock House, a notable resort that was destroyed by fire in the 1890s. Reconstructed by Herbert C. Dobbs and his spouse Annie, the estate has evolved from a residential dwelling to a cherished events venue, known for its seamless integration of historic elegance and contemporary conveniences.

Features and Amenities for Memorable Events

Currently, the Inn boasts a variety of features to accommodate a wide range of event requirements. Its amenities include scenic private gardens, a large courtyard, an elegant gazebo, and an attractive garden trellis, providing an idyllic setting for any event. The interior offers sophisticated event spaces over two levels, a sumptuous bridal suite, a lounge for the groom, and a special area for vendors. Additionally, the venue provides free parking and is fully accessible to individuals with disabilities.

The Significance of the Best of Georgia Award

Kathy Heilman, the proprietor of the Whitlock Inn, reflected on the award, stating, "For more than 120 years, our venue has been the backdrop for countless unforgettable moments, and we look forward to continuing this tradition." This statement embodies the Whitlock Inn's mission to forge lasting memories amidst its historical splendor.