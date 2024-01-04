en English
Europe

Tbilisi Ranks Among Top New Year Destinations in Europe

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Tbilisi Ranks Among Top New Year Destinations in Europe

As the clock strikes midnight and the world ushers in a new year, there’s a city in Europe that has recently shot up the charts for New Year celebrations – Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia. According to ‘European Best Destinations’, a rating scheme referenced by Forbes magazine, Tbilisi has been recognized as one of the top five destinations in Europe to welcome the New Year. The charm of this city lies not just in its festive atmosphere, but also in its affordability, safety, and the convenience it offers to travelers, particularly those from Britain and America, through its visa-free regulations.

Embracing the Festive Spirit

Tbilisi, known for its rich culinary heritage and wine culture, provides a festive atmosphere that lasts well beyond the first day of January and continues until mid-January. The cityscape transforms into a twinkling marvel, beautifully adorned with Christmas lights and ornaments. This visual delight is complemented by the melodious symphonies of numerous concerts and events that the public partakes in, creating a vibrant and jubilant environment.

Enchanting Tbilisi Christmas Market

A particular standout amidst the city’s festive charm is the Tbilisi Christmas Market, a popular destination for holiday celebrations. The market, a bustling hub of festivity, adds a unique charm to Tbilisi’s New Year celebrations. From an array of local delicacies to handcrafted trinkets, the market offers a delightful holiday shopping experience for visitors and locals alike.

Tbilisi: A Unique Blend of the Old and the New

But the allure of Tbilisi extends beyond its seasonal charm. Visitors are drawn to the city’s rich history and architectural beauty, the opportunity to unwind in historic sulphur baths, and the chance to explore modern attractions like Rike Park and the Peace Bridge. The city’s unique blend of the old and the new, combined with the warmth of its people, contributes to Tbilisi’s rising popularity as a top New Year destination.

Europe Georgia Travel & Tourism
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

