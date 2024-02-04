Cambodia and Georgia Cement Relations with Bilateral Consultations MoU

In a significant stride towards bolstering bilateral ties, Cambodia and Georgia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a mechanism for bilateral consultations in international affairs. The MoU, an outcome of a virtual meeting between Chem Widhya, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, and Alexander Khvtisiashvili, Deputy Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Georgia, is a testament to the growing strength and productivity of the relationship between these two nations.

Building Bridges Through Diplomacy

The MoU sets the stage for identifying and promoting mutual interests and benefits. It includes provisions for the exchange of visits between leaders, a significant development in the wake of a visa exemption deal made in July 2022 for diplomatic and service/official passport holders. This diplomatic progression is further manifest in the impending presentation of credentials by Cambodia's Ambassador-Designate to Georgia, Sok Chea, to the Georgian President. Georgia, in turn, will nominate a new Ambassador to replace the outgoing one.

Exploring Collaborative Avenues

The MoU extends beyond the political sphere, opening doors for potential collaborations and opportunities in trade, investment, and tourism. With this in mind, Georgia has pledged to support Cambodia's candidature for membership in the Organisational Committee of the Peacebuilding Commission for 2025-2026 and the Economic and Social Council for 2028-2030. On the flip side, Cambodia has expressed its stance on Georgia's territorial conflicts in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, advocating for resolutions through consultations and not supporting the secession of a sovereign state.

ASEAN and the Georgia Question

Cambodia has extended encouragement to Georgia to establish relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its member states. This comes despite the ASEAN holding Georgia's request to accede to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia in abeyance since September 2018. The ongoing dialogues are indicative of the drive to reinforce the bilateral relations established in 1994 and explore the avenues of cooperation in a world that is increasingly interconnected.