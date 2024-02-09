GEFO Shipping Group Orders 10 Next-Generation Chemical Tankers in Pursuit of Carbon-Neutral Fleet

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has guided GEFO Shipping Group in placing a substantial order for ten next-generation chemical tankers. The colossal order, valued at a triple-digit million amount, was placed with China's Xiangyu Shipyard and is poised to revolutionize the shipping industry.

Advertisment

A Greener Horizon: GEFO's Carbon-Neutral Ambition

Founded in 1961, Hamburg-based GEFO Shipping Group is renowned for its expansive fleet of 150 maritime and inland tankers. Predominantly operating in the chemicals and oil and gas sectors, GEFO has set its sights on a carbon-neutral fleet by 2045. The ten cutting-edge chemical tankers, scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2028, are designed to accommodate alternative fuels and new propulsion systems, aligning perfectly with this ambitious goal.

WFW: The Architects of a Sustainable Future

Advertisment

WFW, an international law firm specializing in maritime and energy-related matters, played a pivotal role in advising GEFO on the intricacies of the agreement. Dr. Christian Finnern, Partner and Head of Germany at WFW, led the team, which included Peter Grass, Maximilian Henning, and Charles Buss. These legal experts navigated the complexities of the transaction, ensuring that the agreement supports GEFO's vision of a greener future.

A Testament to Collaboration and Innovation

The collaboration between GEFO Shipping Group and Xiangyu Shipyard is a testament to the global maritime industry's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. As these advanced vessels prepare to set sail, they will not only transform GEFO's fleet but also contribute significantly to the broader push towards sustainable shipping.

The agreement between GEFO Shipping Group and Xiangyu Shipyard, facilitated by Watson Farley & Williams, marks a significant milestone in the shipping industry's journey towards sustainability. With the delivery of these ten state-of-the-art chemical tankers, GEFO moves one step closer to its ambitious goal of a carbon-neutral fleet by 2045. These vessels, designed to accommodate alternative fuels and new propulsion systems, will herald a new era of maritime transport, emphasizing collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to a greener future.