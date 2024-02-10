UNRWA: Vital Food Shipment Held Up by Israeli Authorities

Hunger tightens its grip on Gaza as a vital food shipment remains trapped at an Israeli port. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has reported that the shipment, donated by Turkey and intended for 1.1 million Palestinians, is being held up due to new restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities.

A Cargo of Hope Held Captive

The stalled shipment, enough to feed 1.1 million people for a month, includes essential items such as rice, flour, chickpeas, sugar, and cooking oil. It has been detained for weeks in the Israeli port city of Ashdod, a grim testament to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The situation is further complicated by allegations from Israel that some UNRWA workers were involved in a Hamas attack on October 7, leading to a conflict in Gaza. This has resulted in major donor countries like the United States, Canada, Australia, and the UK suspending their funding to UNRWA.

Hunger's Harsh Reality

The World Food Program (WFP) has issued a stark warning that the situation in Gaza could deteriorate into famine by May if the current impasse is not resolved. Approximately 25% of families in Gaza are already facing catastrophic hunger, with children going without food for days and people resorting to eating grass.

Almost one in 10 Gazan children under five is acutely malnourished. The UN agency has been unable to deliver aid to around 300,000 Palestinians in the northern half of Gaza, where food insecurity is at its worst.

Financial Restrictions and Frozen Aid

Israel's financial restrictions on UNRWA have severely hampered the agency's ability to provide aid. UNRWA's bank account with Bank Leumi has been frozen, and Israeli customs authorities have notified the agency that it will no longer be granted tax exemptions.

Efforts to deliver aid to displaced Palestinians in Gaza have been further challenged by Israeli bombardment and combat between Israel and Hamas. Aid convoys have been unable to cross dangerous territory, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The World Food Program warns that without immediate intervention, the looming specter of famine will become a devastating reality for the people of Gaza. The clock is ticking, and the world watches with bated breath as the crisis unfolds.