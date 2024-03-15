Gaza's Christians Endure Hardest Times Amid War, ACN Report Unveils

Released on March 8, 2024, a report by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) sheds light on the severe trials facing Gaza's Christian community, marking these times as their most challenging since the conflict began on October 7, 2023. Sister Nabila Saleh, from the Holy Rosary Congregation, shares distressing accounts of life amidst shelling, disrupted communications, and acute food shortages, yet finds solace in divine grace.

Advertisment

Struggle for Survival

At Holy Family Parish in Al Zeyton, northern Gaza, 128 families find refuge, enduring the brunt of intensified military activities. These families, comprising 512 individuals of both Catholic and Orthodox faiths, face critical shortages in food and clean water. An anonymous ACN project partner reports on the dire conditions, where even the basic sustenance is scarce, forcing the community to share meager portions. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem's efforts, supported by organizations including ACN, provide some relief, yet the situation remains grim.

Health and Faith in Crisis

Advertisment

The physical well-being of the community is alarming, with children and the elderly suffering from severe health issues amidst the conflict. Despite these hardships, faith acts as a bastion of hope. Sister Nabila echoes this sentiment, highlighting the strengthened faith and unity within the community, drawing parallels to a profound Easter experience. Daily Masses and catechesis sessions offer not just religious but also psychological support, fostering a sense of resilience and shared identity among the beleaguered Christians.

Call for Solidarity

In the face of adversity, the Christian community's plea is simple yet profound: "Pray for us, pray for the whole population to end this war." This narrative not only underscores the immediate need for humanitarian aid but also highlights the enduring spirit of faith amidst despair. As global attention turns towards Gaza, the resilience of its Christian community serves as a testament to the power of faith and the urgent need for peace and solidarity.