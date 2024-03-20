Gaza media office says 14,000 Palestinian children killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

Since October 7, 2023, relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have resulted in the tragic loss of at least 31,810 Palestinian lives, including 14,000 children, as reported by the media office in the Palestinian enclave. The comprehensive report reveals a harrowing detail of 2,807 massacres, underscoring the disproportionate impact on women and children, who constitute 72% of the victims. Among the deceased are 364 health workers, 48 civil defense officers, and 135 journalists, highlighting the extensive reach of the devastation.

Advertisment

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The ongoing conflict has not only taken lives but also left a profound humanitarian crisis in its wake. Approximately 17,000 children in Gaza find themselves orphaned, grappling with the loss of one or both parents. The health infrastructure's collapse has put 11,000 people with life-threatening injuries in dire need of treatment outside Gaza, while 10,000 cancer patients face a grim prognosis due to inadequate health services. The plight extends to 60,000 pregnant women and 350,000 individuals with chronic diseases, whose conditions are described as life-threatening.

Destruction of Infrastructure

Advertisment

The scale of destruction in Gaza is staggering, with more than 70,000 houses completely destroyed and 290,000 houses damaged to the point of uninhabitability. Critical infrastructure has not been spared, with 168 government facilities, 100 schools and universities completely destroyed, and 305 educational institutions partially damaged. The report also notes that 290 mosques and 155 health institutions have been targeted, severely affecting the community's ability to practice their faith and receive medical care.

International Response and Calls for Action

In response to the crisis, UNICEF and Medical Teams International, among other organizations, have been at the forefront of providing humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the victims of the conflict. Despite these efforts, the situation in Gaza remains dire, with calls for international intervention growing louder. Human Rights Watch, along with Oxfam, has highlighted the grave violations of international humanitarian law by Israeli forces, urging a suspension of military assistance to Israel and calling for immediate actions to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

As the world watches the unfolding tragedy in Gaza, the international community's response will be a testament to its commitment to human rights and humanitarian principles. The extensive loss of life, particularly among children, and the widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure, underscore the urgent need for a peaceful resolution and substantial humanitarian assistance to rebuild the lives of the affected Palestinian population.