The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning about the escalating health crisis in Gaza. A deadly nexus of hunger and disease, exacerbated by chronic shortages of essential treatments, is threatening to elevate mortality rates in the region. This dire situation is particularly affecting patients with severe conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, who have been deprived of the necessary therapies.

Medical Institutions Overwhelmed

The health crisis is intensifying as Gaza's medical institutions are overwhelmed with patient loads and traumatic injuries. The shortage of medical supplies and equipment is further aggravating the situation. The WHO has urged for sustained access across the Gaza Strip to resupply hospitals and keep them functional. However, the overall situation remains bleak, with a death toll surpassing 26,000, primarily women and children.

UNRWA's Indispensable Role

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) plays a vital role in providing necessary support to millions of Palestinians. The suspension of funding for this organization has been condemned, as it has detrimental effects on the Gazan health system. The need for effective utilization of testimonies in pursuing justice and peace in Palestine was also underscored.

Gaza's Women Bear the Brunt

The health crisis has taken a heavy toll on women in Gaza, who face a lack of personal hygiene items and proper healthcare. Statistics reveal over 27,000 Palestinians dead and close to 70,000 injured, with a significant impact on pregnant women and new mothers. A reported 300 percent increase in miscarriages has been attributed to Israel's military actions. The absence of basic hygiene conditions is leading to serious inflammatory issues, making women more susceptible to infections.

Childbirth conditions are far from ideal, with some women undergoing Caesarean sections without anaesthesia, leading to a rise in maternal and infant mortality rates. The ongoing Israeli assault has denied women access to essential menstrual hygiene products, forcing them to resort to unsanitary measures with potential long-term health repercussions. The psychological impact on women is also alarming, with unresolved trauma and stress being transmitted across generations.