In a chilling escalation of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, nearly 900 Palestinians were killed or wounded by Israeli forces during what is now known as the Flour Massacre. Families, driven by desperation and starvation, were lured to a food aid distribution point, only to be met with gunfire.

Desperation Turns Deadly

The incident unfolded in the early hours at the Nabulsi roundabout in north Gaza, where locals, informed of a UN flour distribution, gathered in hope. The Israeli forces, having previously obstructed aid deliveries and targeted essential infrastructure, allowed the aid trucks to enter Gaza, creating a false sense of security among the starving population. This calculated move culminated in the tragic Flour Massacre, marking a new low in the blockade-induced suffering of Gaza's residents.

Media Complicity and International Response

Western media outlets, often restricted by Israeli directives, have provided coverage that at times echoes Israeli propaganda, framing the massacre as a chaotic encounter rather than a deliberate act of violence against civilians. This narrative has been challenged by footage and firsthand accounts revealing the harrowing reality of the attack. Despite this, the international response has been tepid, with the US and other Western powers continuing to support Israel, even as calls grow for a genuine effort to address the root causes of Gaza's humanitarian plight.