Gasparilla Island Water Association Temporarily Switches to Free Chlorine for Disinfection

In a move aimed at enhancing the water quality in its distribution system, Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc. will temporarily switch from chloramines to free chlorine for disinfection purposes. This transition, slated between February 20 and April 10, 2024, is a common industry standard for preventative maintenance in drinking water distribution systems.

Advertisment

The Temporary Shift: Why and How

The decision to temporarily alter the disinfection process is part of a routine maintenance procedure. The conversion from chloramines to free chlorine is a proactive measure designed to maintain the water transmission and delivery systems. This annual practice is accepted and recommended by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Chloramines, a combination of chlorine and ammonia, are typically used for water disinfection due to their long-lasting residual effect. However, the temporary use of free chlorine, a more potent disinfectant, helps eliminate any potential bacteria or biofilm buildup in the water distribution system. This process is entirely safe and poses no health risks to customers.

Advertisment

Precautions for Specific Groups

While the water remains safe to drink and use as normal, certain groups should take precautions during this period. Persons dependent on dialysis machines and those with fish tanks are advised to seek guidance from their medical provider or local pet store, as free chlorine can be harmful in these specific contexts.

The Flushing Process and Possible Side Effects

Advertisment

To maintain clear water for its customers during the conversion period, Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc. will conduct directional flushing. This process may cause a stronger than usual chlorine smell. However, this is a temporary side effect and not a health concern.

Despite the slight change in odor, customers can rest assured that the water is safe for consumption and general use. The association is committed to providing high-quality water services, and this temporary shift in disinfection methods is a testament to its dedication to ensuring the best possible water quality.

As Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc. embarks on this routine maintenance process, customers can expect the same level of commitment to service delivery. The association will continue to monitor the water quality closely, ensuring it meets all regulatory standards. The temporary switch to free chlorine is a proactive step towards maintaining the integrity of the water distribution system, ultimately benefiting all users.

From February 20 to April 10, 2024, Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc. will temporarily alter its water disinfection process, transitioning from chloramines to free chlorine. This common industry practice for preventative maintenance in drinking water distribution systems aims to enhance the water quality in the distribution system. Despite a possible stronger chlorine smell due to the flushing process, the water remains safe for consumption and general use. The association is committed to ensuring the best possible water quality, and this temporary shift is a testament to that commitment.