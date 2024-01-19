Pennington murder spurred Gardner man to turn his personal tragedy into support for others

The peaceful calm of Gardner was shattered by a domestic violence incident that sent shockwaves through the community. Breanne Pennington, a valued member of the community, was allegedly killed by her husband, Aaron Pennington, with their children taking refuge in a neighbor's house. The incident has left the community grappling with questions of justice, safety, and solidarity.

Advertisment

A Personal Resonance

For Nicholas LaRoche, a former competitive ice skater now the general manager of Gardner Veterans Arena and the Wallace Civic Center, this incident stirred painful memories. LaRoche's personal history is marred by a similar tragedy. In 2008, he lost his parents to a murder-suicide, a haunting experience that has left an indelible mark on him. The recent incident in Gardner brought these memories to the surface but also galvanized LaRoche into action.

Transforming Pain into Action

Advertisment

Driven by his personal experience and a desire to make a difference, LaRoche initiated a donation drive in collaboration with Voices of Truth and the Gardner Domestic Violence Task Force. The drive collected items such as clothing, gift cards, and personal items, which were distributed in purses to show support for the victims of domestic violence.

Joining Hands for a Cause

Beyond the donation drive, LaRoche also joined the Gardner Domestic Violence Task Force, offering his insight and empathy to others affected by domestic violence. His involvement in these efforts has provided a means for him to transform his traumatic experience into positive action for the community. His story serves as a beacon of hope and resilience, demonstrating the power of individual action in the face of adversity.