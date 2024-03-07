Sierra Leone Union Denounces Briton's Murder in Gambia, Cites Drug Menace Concerns

The Union of Sierra Leoneans in The Gambia (SlENU) has publicly condemned the murder of a British national in Gambia, allegedly committed by Sierra Leonean, Augustine Bangura. Expressing shock and dismay, the Union firmly distances itself from the act, underscoring the longstanding peaceful coexistence between Sierra Leone and Gambia.

Advertisment

Historical Ties and Present Concerns

Highlighting the deep-rooted relationship that has thrived since colonial times, the Union points to the intertwined lives of Gambians and Sierra Leoneans through marriage, business, and education. Despite the positive integration of communities, the Union raises alarms over the rising drug problem in the sub-region, particularly the spread of substances like "kushe" and tramadol among the youth. This issue, they argue, not only harms individual health but also poses a threat to the societal fabric of both nations.

The Drug Crisis and Its Impact

Advertisment

The Union draws attention to the increasing drug-related crimes in The Gambia, a concerning trend given the country's reputation for peace. They express worry over the vulnerability of the youth to drug addiction, which leads to significant societal and familial repercussions. As part of their commitment to combat this menace, SlENU offers to collaborate with Gambian authorities to identify and address the hotspots of drug activity, especially among Sierra Leonean youth in The Gambia.

Preserving Peace and Stability

Emphasizing the critical importance of maintaining the serene cohabitation between Sierra Leoneans and Gambians, the Union pledges its dedication to preventing the spread of drug abuse and related crimes. They call for collective efforts to safeguard the youth and, by extension, the long-cherished peace and stability of The Gambia. The Union's statement concludes with a reaffirmation of the enduring friendship between Sierra Leone and Gambia, a bond they are committed to strengthening in the face of challenges.

As the Union of Sierra Leoneans in The Gambia takes a stand against the murder and the broader issue of drug abuse, it serves as a reminder of the complex challenges facing communities across West Africa. The incident not only highlights the need for vigilance against criminal activities but also underscores the importance of cross-border cooperation in addressing socio-economic issues that have the potential to disrupt peaceful coexistence.