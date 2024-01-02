en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gambia

Gambia High Court to Establish Special Criminal Division in January 2024

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:31 am EST
Gambia High Court to Establish Special Criminal Division in January 2024

A judicial order, effective January 26, 2024, will mark the establishment of a new Special Criminal Division within the Ganbian High Court.

This Division is granted the jurisdiction over cases arising from the recommendations of the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) and cases related to the Government White Paper. The Division will also manage other criminal cases within the High Court’s domain and those specifically assigned by the Chief Justice.

Empowering the Judicial Process

The formation of the Special Criminal Division is a strategic step towards improving the management and handling of criminal cases, with a particular emphasis on those associated with the TRRC. This move is a part of a wider initiative by the Executive and Legislature to strengthen the judicial process and ensure justice is served expeditiously and effectively.

Learning from Global Practices

The initiative of establishing specialized divisions to manage complex criminal cases is not new to the global judicial landscape. Notably, the U.S. Department of Justice has already established a Special Criminal Division to address and bring to justice complex criminal cases.

This division has been instrumental in combating sophisticated criminal activities and safeguarding the nation from various threats, by working in close collaboration with other law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute cases related to organized crime, cybercrime, financial fraud, and other significant criminal activities.

A Broader Perspective

The Special Criminal Division of the High Court is expected to play a similar role, focusing on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of justice delivery. The Division’s establishment is seen as a significant step towards strengthening the country’s judicial system and enhancing its ability to handle complex and sensitive cases, particularly those related to the TRRC and the Government White Paper.

0
Gambia Law
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amdalai FC Triumphs in Thrilling Football Final at Njongon Ground

By Salman Khan

Fortune Football Academy Clinches Victory in 2023 Brikama Nawetan Knockout Trophy

By Salman Khan

Building the Nation Organization Launches Initiative to Educate Citizens on State Affairs

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Gambia's Scorpions Ready to Strike in AFCON 2023: A Preview ...
@Gambia · 2 days
Gambia's Scorpions Ready to Strike in AFCON 2023: A Preview ...
heart comment 0
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Latest Headlines
World News
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Disguised as Fever of Unknown Origin: A Rare Case Reported
41 seconds
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Disguised as Fever of Unknown Origin: A Rare Case Reported
Sports Triumphs, Economic Measures, and Public Safety: An Overview
1 min
Sports Triumphs, Economic Measures, and Public Safety: An Overview
Ottawa Senators Seek to Bolster Penalty Kill Performance: A Deep Dive
1 min
Ottawa Senators Seek to Bolster Penalty Kill Performance: A Deep Dive
Huskies Triumph Over Longhorns in Sugar Bowl, Advance to National Championship
1 min
Huskies Triumph Over Longhorns in Sugar Bowl, Advance to National Championship
President Trump Opts for Travel Advisory Over Quarantine Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases
1 min
President Trump Opts for Travel Advisory Over Quarantine Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases
BET38 Forms Strategic Alliance with Juventus: A Game-Changer in Global Sports Gaming
1 min
BET38 Forms Strategic Alliance with Juventus: A Game-Changer in Global Sports Gaming
Ireland Defies Global Trend with No Excess Deaths During Pandemic, OECD Reports
2 mins
Ireland Defies Global Trend with No Excess Deaths During Pandemic, OECD Reports
Winnebago County Board of Supervisors: A Comprehensive Approach to Local Governance
2 mins
Winnebago County Board of Supervisors: A Comprehensive Approach to Local Governance
Budget Commission Gains Expanded Authority: A Shift in Political Dynamics
2 mins
Budget Commission Gains Expanded Authority: A Shift in Political Dynamics
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
27 mins
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
43 mins
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
3 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
5 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
6 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app