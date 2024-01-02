Gambia High Court to Establish Special Criminal Division in January 2024

A judicial order, effective January 26, 2024, will mark the establishment of a new Special Criminal Division within the Ganbian High Court.

This Division is granted the jurisdiction over cases arising from the recommendations of the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) and cases related to the Government White Paper. The Division will also manage other criminal cases within the High Court’s domain and those specifically assigned by the Chief Justice.

Empowering the Judicial Process

The formation of the Special Criminal Division is a strategic step towards improving the management and handling of criminal cases, with a particular emphasis on those associated with the TRRC. This move is a part of a wider initiative by the Executive and Legislature to strengthen the judicial process and ensure justice is served expeditiously and effectively.

Learning from Global Practices

The initiative of establishing specialized divisions to manage complex criminal cases is not new to the global judicial landscape. Notably, the U.S. Department of Justice has already established a Special Criminal Division to address and bring to justice complex criminal cases.

This division has been instrumental in combating sophisticated criminal activities and safeguarding the nation from various threats, by working in close collaboration with other law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute cases related to organized crime, cybercrime, financial fraud, and other significant criminal activities.

A Broader Perspective

The Special Criminal Division of the High Court is expected to play a similar role, focusing on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of justice delivery. The Division’s establishment is seen as a significant step towards strengthening the country’s judicial system and enhancing its ability to handle complex and sensitive cases, particularly those related to the TRRC and the Government White Paper.