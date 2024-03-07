Gambia Boosts Border Security with Japan's Aid: Enhanced Migration, Peace Efforts Unveiled

Marking a significant stride towards fortified border management, The Gambia, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the generous backing of the Japanese Government, recently unveiled enhanced border posts at Kerr Ali, Amdalai, and Giboro.

This initiative, part of a broader project aimed at promoting peace, stability, and security, also saw the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) receiving three new vehicles to aid in their operations.

Strengthening Border Management

At the heart of this initiative is a robust commitment to bolster The Gambia's border security infrastructure. Emmanuel Murwisi, IOM's Chief of Mission in The Gambia, highlighted the continuous efforts since 2018, supported by a substantial financial injection from Japan amounting to US-D 4,627,776. This collaboration between IOM and the Gambia Government, particularly with the GID, is designed to facilitate safe and orderly migration, curb security threats and cross-border organized crime, and enhance inter-agency border coordination. These measures are expected to make a positive impact on the socio-economic development of the country.

Commitment to Migration Governance

Hulay Jallow, deputy Director General of GID, emphasized the significant progress made in the overall migration governance of The Gambia, thanks largely to the support from local and international partners, notably the IOM, funded by Japan. The government's commitments under the Global Compact for Migration aim to manage national borders in a coordinated manner, promoting bilateral and regional cooperation. This, Jallow pointed out, is crucial for ensuring security for states, communities, migrants, and facilitating safe and regular cross-border movements of people while preventing irregular migration. She also stressed the importance of developing comprehensive policies to harness the benefits of migration for national development and security, particularly through effective border management.

Transformative Impact on Border Management

Interior Minister Seyaka Sonko underscored the transformative potential of constructing the border posts, envisioning an unprecedented improvement in The Gambia's border management system. He highlighted the critical role of these border locations in curbing transnational organized crime and other forms of cross-border criminal activities. Further, Izawa Osamu, the ambassador of Japan, reaffirmed Japan's commitment to strengthening the capacity of The Gambia's security sector. He emphasized that effective border management is crucial for maintaining peace and stability, foundational elements for any economic and social development in Africa.

This collaborative effort between The Gambia, IOM, and Japan not only marks a significant advancement in border management but also symbolizes a collective commitment to fostering a safer, more secure environment conducive to orderly migration and socio-economic growth. As these new border posts become operational, their impact on national security and regional cooperation will be closely observed, potentially setting a precedent for border management practices across Africa.