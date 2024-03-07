UN Torture Prevention Subcommittee Revisits Gabon to Assess Progress on 2014 Recommendations

The UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) embarks on a second visit to Gabon from 10 to 16 March, aiming to assess the implementation of its 2014 recommendations. The delegation, led by Abdallah Ounnir, seeks to evaluate Gabon's advancements in establishing an independent national mechanism for the prevention of torture, marking a significant step in the country's human rights efforts.

Examining Gabon's Commitment to Human Rights

With the ratification of the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OPCAT) in 2010, Gabon demonstrated its dedication to combating torture. The forthcoming visit by the SPT delegation, comprising experts from Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, and Austria, underscores a pivotal moment for Gabon as it finalizes the establishment of its National Torture Prevention Mechanism (NPM). Meetings with legislative authorities, judges, prosecutors, UN entities, and civil society members will provide a comprehensive overview of the progress and challenges faced in the implementation process.

Constructive Engagement and Confidentiality

The SPT's approach emphasizes a constructive relationship with state parties and their preventive mechanisms, fostering an environment of cooperation and confidentiality. This methodology has underpinned the SPT's work since its inception in 2007, enabling it to visit more than 80 countries to date. The confidential nature of the SPT's report, shared exclusively with the Gabonese government, offers a candid assessment while respecting the sensitivities involved in national security and human rights issues.

As the SPT delegation concludes its visit, the international community eagerly awaits insights into Gabon's human rights landscape. The outcome of this visit has the potential to influence not only Gabon's policies but also to serve as a benchmark for other nations striving to eliminate torture. The SPT's recommendations will likely highlight areas of success and pinpoint avenues for further improvement, contributing to the global fight against cruel and inhuman treatment.