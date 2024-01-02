G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative

The G20, the international forum for the governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union, has underscored the importance of enhancing cross-border payment systems. The forum has identified this as a critical priority, acknowledging that improved services could significantly benefit global citizens and economies.

A Comprehensive Initiative

In 2020, in an effort to systematically address the challenges of cross-border payments, the G20 launched the Roadmap for Enhancing Cross-Border Payments. This initiative was a first-of-its-kind comprehensive international endeavor aimed at resolving the issues related to cross-border payments. A key component of the Roadmap was the establishment of 11 quantitative targets by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), created to define the objectives and ensure accountability throughout the process.

Technical Assistance: A Vital Tool

Technical Assistance (TA) has been identified as an essential tool for achieving the targets set by the Roadmap. TA aligns closely with the missions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. The strategy paper, as discussed, highlights the significant role of TA in meeting the targets. It also reviews the assessments conducted by both the IMF and World Bank on the recent and ongoing TA efforts supporting cross-border payments.

Coordinated Efforts for Global Impact

The paper further elaborates on the strategies and approaches of both the IMF and World Bank regarding TA for cross-border payments. Both institutions have pledged to work in collaboration, coordination, and complementarity with each other on TA initiatives related to cross-border payments at the country and project levels. This commitment from these two major financial institutions is expected to drive significant improvements in cross-border payment systems worldwide, benefiting economies and citizens alike.