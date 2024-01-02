en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:40 pm EST
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative

The G20, the international forum for the governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union, has underscored the importance of enhancing cross-border payment systems. The forum has identified this as a critical priority, acknowledging that improved services could significantly benefit global citizens and economies.

A Comprehensive Initiative

In 2020, in an effort to systematically address the challenges of cross-border payments, the G20 launched the Roadmap for Enhancing Cross-Border Payments. This initiative was a first-of-its-kind comprehensive international endeavor aimed at resolving the issues related to cross-border payments. A key component of the Roadmap was the establishment of 11 quantitative targets by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), created to define the objectives and ensure accountability throughout the process.

Technical Assistance: A Vital Tool

Technical Assistance (TA) has been identified as an essential tool for achieving the targets set by the Roadmap. TA aligns closely with the missions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. The strategy paper, as discussed, highlights the significant role of TA in meeting the targets. It also reviews the assessments conducted by both the IMF and World Bank on the recent and ongoing TA efforts supporting cross-border payments.

Coordinated Efforts for Global Impact

The paper further elaborates on the strategies and approaches of both the IMF and World Bank regarding TA for cross-border payments. Both institutions have pledged to work in collaboration, coordination, and complementarity with each other on TA initiatives related to cross-border payments at the country and project levels. This commitment from these two major financial institutions is expected to drive significant improvements in cross-border payment systems worldwide, benefiting economies and citizens alike.

0
Finance International Relations World
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Savannah's Gastronomic Revolution: A City in Transition

By Hadeel Hashem

Aegon Ltd. Shows Robust Performance: A Comprehensive Overview

By BNN Correspondents

Globalstar Inc. Stock Dips Amid Robust Growth Forecasts and Strong Insider Holdings

By Rizwan Shah

Headwater Companies Acquires Water Works Pump: A Strategic Move into the Missouri Market

By BNN Correspondents

Nurix Therapeutics to Highlight Achievements and Future Plans at J.P. ...
@Business · 2 mins
Nurix Therapeutics to Highlight Achievements and Future Plans at J.P. ...
heart comment 0
Opko Health Inc: An Insight into Its Stocks and Financial Projections

By Salman Akhtar

Opko Health Inc: An Insight into Its Stocks and Financial Projections
Anavex Life Sciences Witnesses Significant Share Price Dip Amidst Positive Analyst Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Anavex Life Sciences Witnesses Significant Share Price Dip Amidst Positive Analyst Outlook
Molina Healthcare Acquires Bright Healthcare’s California Medicare Business

By BNN Correspondents

Molina Healthcare Acquires Bright Healthcare's California Medicare Business
Travere Therapeutics Witnesses Trading Surge; Slated to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By BNN Correspondents

Travere Therapeutics Witnesses Trading Surge; Slated to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Vermont Legislature 2024: A Session of Critical Decisions
42 seconds
Vermont Legislature 2024: A Session of Critical Decisions
Noel Gallagher Embraces Sobriety for Health and Music in 2024
49 seconds
Noel Gallagher Embraces Sobriety for Health and Music in 2024
Rocket Pharmaceuticals: A Vanguard in Genetic Therapy for Rare Disorders
2 mins
Rocket Pharmaceuticals: A Vanguard in Genetic Therapy for Rare Disorders
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Focuses on Innovative Cancer Treatments: DANYELZA Leading the Way
5 mins
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Focuses on Innovative Cancer Treatments: DANYELZA Leading the Way
Veradigm Acquires Koha Health: A Strategic Move to Enhance Revenue Cycle Services
5 mins
Veradigm Acquires Koha Health: A Strategic Move to Enhance Revenue Cycle Services
2024: The Year Ahead in Global Events, Politics, and Health
5 mins
2024: The Year Ahead in Global Events, Politics, and Health
NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Offers Free Pink Diamond Chet Holmgren in Unique Promotion
6 mins
NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Offers Free Pink Diamond Chet Holmgren in Unique Promotion
Michigan Wolverines Clinch Rose Bowl Victory in Overtime Thriller
7 mins
Michigan Wolverines Clinch Rose Bowl Victory in Overtime Thriller
Breaking Barriers: Malawi's Fight for Increased Female Representation in Politics
7 mins
Breaking Barriers: Malawi's Fight for Increased Female Representation in Politics
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
30 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
5 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
5 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app