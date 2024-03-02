G Kishan Reddy Champions Modi's Third Term, Unveils 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp' Amid Telangana Yatra

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, during the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Hyderabad, advocated for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for a third term, citing the government's achievements and initiatives, such as rebranding persons with disabilities as 'Divyangs'. Reddy unveiled the 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp' document, a precursor to the BJP's election manifesto, emphasizing the government's developmental work and future plans aimed at securing a substantial victory in the upcoming elections.

Advertisment

Strategic Political Movements in Hyderabad

At the heart of Telangana's political scene, Reddy presented the 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp' document, a comprehensive plan reflecting the BJP's vision for India's progress. This document aims to gather public opinion for a robust election manifesto. Reddy's itinerary included public meetings and road shows across all constituencies, showcasing the Modi government's welfare initiatives and outlining ambitions for a commanding win in the Lok Sabha elections.

'Divyang' Initiative and Developmental Focus

Advertisment

Emphasizing inclusivity, Reddy highlighted the government's initiative to rename persons with disabilities as 'Divyangs', underscoring respect and recognition for their abilities. This move is part of a broader agenda focusing on the welfare of the underprivileged, youth empowerment, agricultural advancements, and women's initiatives. The BJP's approach aims at a holistic development paradigm, ensuring no citizen is left behind in India's growth trajectory.

Public Engagement and Electoral Confidence

Encouraging public participation through digital platforms and ground-level interactions, Reddy is confident of Prime Minister Modi's visit bolstering the BJP's position in Telangana. With ambitious goals and a clear vision, the BJP anticipates securing a significant majority in the upcoming elections, reflecting the public's trust in Modi's leadership for a third term. The Vijay Sankalp Yatra, coupled with Reddy's strategic engagements, marks a critical phase in the BJP's electoral campaign, setting the stage for a comprehensive victory.

As the political landscape heats up in Telangana, the BJP's strategic initiatives under G Kishan Reddy's leadership aim to galvanize support for Narendra Modi's third term as Prime Minister. The unveiling of the 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp' document and the emphasis on inclusive development underscore the party's commitment to India's progress. With the elections on the horizon, the BJP's campaign efforts reflect a blend of optimism and strategic planning, setting a dynamic precedent for political engagement in India.