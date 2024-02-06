Funeral of Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia to be Held at Cathedral of Turin with Sovereign Military Order of Malta's Dignitaries in Attendance

The funeral of Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, the son of Umberto II, the last king of Italy, is set to take place at the Cathedral of Turin on Saturday, February 10th. The Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, Fra' John Dunlap, along with the Grand Chancellor, Riccardo Patern� di Montecupo, have been honored with prestigious awards by the royal family and invited to attend the event. This marks the first funeral of a head of the House of Savoy in the Cathedral of Turin since the funeral of Carlo Alberto in 1849.

Death of Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia

Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia passed away in Geneva on February 3rd, shortly before his 87th birthday. Born to Umberto II, the last king of Italy, his life was marked by exile, marriage, and legal troubles. His passing has left a significant mark within the context of Turin and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

Sovereign Military Order of Malta's Dignitaries to Attend

The Grand Master, Fra' John Dunlap, has been bestowed with the collar of the Supreme Order of the Most Holy Annunciation. This accolade is the highest honor of the House of Savoy. The Grand Chancellor, Riccardo Patern� di Montecupo, has been awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Saints Maurice and Lazarus. These honors reflect the importance of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and its dignitaries in this historical event.

Historical Significance of the Funeral

This event marks a historical moment as it is the first funeral of a head of the House of Savoy held at the Cathedral of Turin since the funeral of Carlo Alberto in 1849. The solemn occasion promises to be a gathering of significant figures, reflecting the historical impact and legacy of the House of Savoy.