Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish ‘Gus’ Sparks Community Outrage

In an incident that sparked both community outrage and concern for local wildlife, New South Wales Police undertook a fruitless search for a Blue Groper fish, affectionately known as ‘Gus’. The beloved aquatic resident, estimated to be at least 40 years old, allegedly fell victim to illegal spearfishing at Oak Park, Glaisher Point. Despite the swift response, police were unable to locate Gus—leading to the belief that the fish had been returned to the water.

Community Shocked by Illegal Act

The alleged spearing incident resulted in a penalty notice being issued to the spearfisherman, who was not only accused of taking Gus, but also of not using a rod and line or handline. The incident has led to shock and disappointment in the community, with witnesses expressing anger at the alleged act. As locals and divers pay tribute to Gus, the incident has sparked concerns about the future of blue gropers and their presence in the area.

Authorities Intensify Investigation

The Department of Primary Industries has launched an investigation into the incident, adding another layer of scrutiny to the case. The 26-year-old fisherman, whose name was not publicly released, was fined $500 for the act committed in a no spearfishing zone. Despite the penalty, he was not required to appear in court.

