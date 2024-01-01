en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
World

Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish ‘Gus’ Sparks Community Outrage

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish ‘Gus’ Sparks Community Outrage

In an incident that sparked both community outrage and concern for local wildlife, New South Wales Police undertook a fruitless search for a Blue Groper fish, affectionately known as ‘Gus’. The beloved aquatic resident, estimated to be at least 40 years old, allegedly fell victim to illegal spearfishing at Oak Park, Glaisher Point. Despite the swift response, police were unable to locate Gus—leading to the belief that the fish had been returned to the water.

Community Shocked by Illegal Act

The alleged spearing incident resulted in a penalty notice being issued to the spearfisherman, who was not only accused of taking Gus, but also of not using a rod and line or handline. The incident has led to shock and disappointment in the community, with witnesses expressing anger at the alleged act. As locals and divers pay tribute to Gus, the incident has sparked concerns about the future of blue gropers and their presence in the area.

Authorities Intensify Investigation

The Department of Primary Industries has launched an investigation into the incident, adding another layer of scrutiny to the case. The 26-year-old fisherman, whose name was not publicly released, was fined $500 for the act committed in a no spearfishing zone. Despite the penalty, he was not required to appear in court.

Remembering a Double Murder Mystery

In a seemingly unrelated event, a man named Shaun Gallon was charged with the double murder of Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen, who were shot on Fish Head Beach in 2004. The case remained unsolved for over thirteen years until Gallon confessed to the crimes and led investigators to the evidence. He was sentenced to three consecutive life terms without parole and another 94 years in prison.

0
World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action

By Mazhar Abbas

Author Katherine Rundell Discusses The State of Childhood and Children's Literature in Britain

By BNN Correspondents

2023's Best Tablets Under ₱15,000 in the Philippines

By BNN Correspondents

Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience

By Mazhar Abbas

Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities ...
@Health · 35 seconds
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities ...
heart comment 0
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham’s Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh’s Praise

By Salman Khan

Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate

By Geeta Pillai

Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
Drink-Driving Clampdown Post Rhythm and Vines Festival Reveals Concerning Disregard for Road Safety

By Mazhar Abbas

Drink-Driving Clampdown Post Rhythm and Vines Festival Reveals Concerning Disregard for Road Safety
Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
13 seconds
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
20 seconds
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
36 seconds
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
52 seconds
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
2 mins
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
2 mins
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy
2 mins
Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy
Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare
2 mins
Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion
3 mins
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
4 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
7 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
27 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
30 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
33 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
42 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
2 hours
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app