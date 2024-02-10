From Small-Town Graduate to Super Bowl Ad Maestro: Brian Culp's Journey

In a twist of fate, Brian Culp, a 2002 Seymour High School graduate, finds himself orchestrating a State Farm Super Bowl commercial featuring none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger. The advertisement, scheduled to air just before the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, is a creative reimagining of the insurance company's iconic jingle.

Advertisment

An Unlikely Journey

Culp's journey began with a spark of inspiration from a Nike commercial during his college years. This ignited a passion that led him to study studio art at DePauw University and later attend an art portfolio school in Minneapolis.

His career trajectory took flight as he worked with various ad agencies in Tampa, Atlanta, and Chicago. Today, as a group creative director at Highdive, Culp not only brings ideas to life but also mentors young talent throughout the production process.

Advertisment

The Making of a Super Bowl Sensation

The upcoming State Farm commercial marks the company's reentry into the mass marketing scene as the country's largest personal insurance writer. With over 100 million viewers expected to tune in, the competition among big-name advertisers is fierce.

This year, ads seem to lean towards light humor, flights of fantasy, and nostalgia, with many featuring reunions of popular TV characters. Amidst this lineup, the State Farm commercial stands out with its movie-like production and the star power of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Advertisment

The concept, pitched by Culp and his team at Highdive, underwent several iterations before reaching its final form. The brief from State Farm was clear: make the tagline famous in culture.

In an ingenious move, they decided to center the commercial around the idea of State Farm announcing a movie starring Schwarzenegger. However, the comedic twist comes from his unique pronunciation of the jingle.

Behind the Scenes

Advertisment

Shot in Los Angeles, the commercial went through extensive editing and visual effects to ensure a captivating final product. A teaser trailer has already been released, generating excitement among movie fans and anticipation for the full commercial.

Meanwhile, Jake from State Farm, played by Kevin Miles, continues to be a cultural phenomenon. With over a million followers on TikTok and appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jake is more than just a character - he's an extension of State Farm's marketing strategy.

This year, viewers can look forward to a 30-second spot featuring Jake working out with Arnold Schwarzenegger, adding another layer to the State Farm story unfolding on the world's biggest advertising stage.

As Brian Culp prepares for his creation to reach millions of viewers during the Super Bowl, he reflects on his unlikely journey from a small-town graduate to a creative force behind one of the most anticipated commercials of the year. His story serves as a testament to the power of inspiration, hard work, and the ability to seize opportunities when they arise.

In the end, it all comes down to making the tagline famous in culture. And with Arnold Schwarzenegger on board, it seems they're well on their way to achieving just that.