From Gridiron to Shutterbug: Marquis Pickering's Journey in Sports Photography

Marquis Pickering, a 26-year-old photographer from Staten Island, has carved out a name for himself shooting major athletes and celebrities like Saquon Barkley, Drake, Lil Baby, and Emily Engstler. Born and raised in St. George, Pickering played football in high school and college before finding his passion in photography. In 2017, his mother gifted him a camera for Christmas, and he started shooting local college and high school athletes, quickly building a clientele that included professional athletes and musicians.

From Football Field to Photography Studio

Pickering's journey from the football field to the photography studio is one of passion and determination. Born into a family of sports enthusiasts, he was always surrounded by the thrill of competition. However, it was a Christmas gift in 2017 that set him on an unexpected path.

Armed with his new camera, Pickering began shooting local college and high school athletes at nearby parks. He found himself captivated by the ability to freeze moments in time and tell stories through images. As his skills improved, so did the demand for his work. Soon, he was shooting professional athletes and musicians, all while pursuing a degree in business.

Building a Brand: PicksPics

In 2018, Pickering launched PicksPics, his photography brand. This allowed him to showcase his talent and connect with clients ranging from professional athletes to corporate entities. His unique style and dedication to his craft have earned him a reputation as an emerging force in the industry.

Pickering's commitment to his community is evident in his work with local schools on Staten Island for media days. He has also photographed Saquon Barkley's golf outing, a party, and private workouts at his home. His ability to capture the raw emotion and energy of these events has made him a sought-after photographer.

A Passion for Women in Sports

Pickering is particularly passionate about showcasing women in sports. He believes that their stories are often overlooked and is dedicated to giving them the recognition they deserve. His work with Emily Engstler, a standout in the Women's NBA, is a testament to this commitment.

"There's so much talent out there, and I want to help these athletes tell their stories," says Pickering. "I also want to provide opportunities for young athletes to have their memories captured, whether it's on the field, court, or stage."

Currently, Pickering works as the athletic content coordinator at the College of Staten Island, where he continues to hone his skills and expand his network. He attributes his success to the people who have helped him along the way and is looking to continue growing his network.

Pickering's story is a reminder that sometimes, the most unexpected gifts can lead us down the most rewarding paths. As he continues to make a name for himself in the world of photography, one thing is certain: Marquis Pickering is a force to be reckoned with.

With his sights set on becoming a photographer for the New York Knicks, Pickering's journey is just beginning. His dedication to his craft, passion for storytelling, and commitment to showcasing women in sports make him a photographer to watch in the years to come.