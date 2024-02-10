From City Life to Mountain Living: One Family's Journey in the Pocono Mountains

In the heart of Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, a transformation is unfolding. Once a vacation haven for city dwellers seeking respite, the region is now home to a burgeoning population of full-time residents. Among them is Jason Fell, a vice president at Entrepreneur magazine, who traded his Midland Park, New Jersey address for the serene mountain life.

A Pandemic-Driven Shift

The global pandemic of 2020 served as a catalyst for many, prompting reevaluations of lifestyle and priorities. For Fell and his family, this introspection led to a decisive move. Initially purchasing a vacation home in the Poconos, they soon found themselves drawn to the area's tranquility and the outdoor activities it offered.

The allure of the mountains was not just about escaping the confines of their suburban home. The reduced commute time, the ability to spend quality time with their children, and the potential for property tax savings made the decision to convert their vacation home into their primary residence an easy one.

Embracing Mountain Living

Nestled in the Pocono Mountain Villas by Exploria Resorts, the Fell family found their sanctuary. The timeshare villas, offering spacious and comfortable accommodations, are surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the mountains. The resort provides a plethora of amenities, including an 18-hole golf course, indoor and outdoor pools, a ropes course, and a tubing hill.

For the Fells, the move has been a positive experience. They've relished the opportunity to renovate their new home, tailoring it to accommodate their growing family. The outdoor activities have become a staple in their lives, providing a welcome change from the hustle and bustle of city living.

Navigating the Challenges

However, the transition hasn't been without its challenges. Limited healthcare options and longer distances to services have required some adjustments. Yet, the Fells remain undeterred. They view these hurdles as part of the trade-off for the lifestyle they've chosen, one that prioritizes family, nature, and a slower pace.

As the world continues to grapple with the aftermath of the pandemic, stories like the Fells' serve as a reminder of the power of change. Their move to the Pocono Mountains underscores a broader trend of people seeking new ways of living, working, and connecting with their surroundings.

In the tranquil embrace of the Pocono Mountains, Jason Fell and his family have found more than just a new home. They've discovered a lifestyle that aligns with their values, offering a balance between work and life that was elusive in the suburbs.

The move, spurred by unprecedented global events, has resulted in a profound shift in their lives. Despite the challenges, they've embraced the change, finding joy in the simple pleasures of mountain living. The Fells' story is a testament to the enduring human spirit, the ability to adapt, and the pursuit of happiness in unexpected places.